Imran Khan backs Pakistani team to defeat India tomorrow





Former Pakistani skipper and current Prime Minister Imran Khan believes the current squad of players have the talent and skills to beat India tomorrow. The two teams are expected to meet in their first match of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Both teams had good warm-ups ahead of the key clash. There were certain flaws in either team’s armory that may well be exposed when the rivals go head to head tomorrow. Before the high voltage shock, Imran Khan said:

“This team has the talent to beat India. Insha’Allah, Pakistan will definitely beat India tomorrow.

Pakistani national cricket team. (Image source: Twitter)

Pakistan have failed to defeat India in a World Cup match since its inception. They trail the men in blue 0-5 in head-to-head matches, but have a chance to register their first win tomorrow.

“Records are made to be broken” – Babar Azam before India clash

The last time the two teams met at an ICC event, India comfortably beat Pakistan in a match cut short by the rain. However, Pakistani skipper and fit batsman Babar Azamé showed confidence ahead of the game against India.

“To be honest, what happened is beyond us. We want to use our abilities and our confidence on match day to get a better result. Records are made to be broken. The matches between Pakistan and India are always full of intensity, so we have to perform well in all three departments of the game, ”Babar said at a virtual press conference on Saturday.

The two teams will meet on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will be the second of the day, with Sri Lanka facing Bangladesh in the afternoon.

Also Read – 2021 T20 World Cup: Pakistan Team Set To Make Big Money If They Beat India Tomorrow

