Vaccine makers thank PM Modi, say he has done everything possible to secure prompt approval for Covid-19 jabs | Latest India News

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the seven Indian Covid-19 vaccine makers on Saturday, two days after the country achieved the glorious feat of inoculating 100 crore of Indian population against Covid-19, the manufacturers thanked the Prime Minister Modi for his continued support and help in the process of preparing vaccines in record time and then bringing them from the lab to people.

The Prime Minister went out of his way, got everyone moving very quickly … Without him … and the Ministry of Health, today, India would not have been able to make a billion doses, Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institute said after the meeting.

“When he came to our factory in Pune in November, I assured him and today he is very happy that our assurance was held … that we would make India self-sufficient for the Covid-19 vaccine as well, as with all other vaccines, at the lowest possible price in the world. This is the main achievement of the vaccine industry, ”said Cyrus Poonawalla.

“We discussed how to move the industry forward, prepare for future pandemics, continue to build capacity and other things that will support the vaccine industry in the future. countries are now investing in vaccine production and India has to stay ahead and we discussed how to do it, ”Adar Poonawalla said after the meeting.

“Our DNA vaccine was developed through the efforts of our scientists. The major support came from PM Modi. He encouraged us from the start to move forward, the government is with you. It is our pride that PM Modi spoke about our vaccine at the United Nations. We hope that India will move quickly in this new chapter of innovation, ”said Pankaj Patel of Zydus Cadila.