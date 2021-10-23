The budget will be an agreement between the prime minister and his powerful chancellor







I promise this is the last time I will mention the Tony Blair and Gordon Brown TV series until next week (Monday episode, the fourth of five Blair & Brown, is on Iraq), but the echoes of the relationship between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor are too strong to be ignored as the budget approaches on Wednesday.

When Blair’s tensions against Brown reverberated, they were compared to the difficult relationship between Margaret Thatcher and Nigel Lawson, which contributed to his downfall. New Labor has learned more than one lesson from this rupture. Tony Blair learned that the Europe question could be used to divide the Conservative Party; while Gordon Brown learned that the Treasury can be extremely powerful in economic and social policy.

David Cameron and George Osborne drew a rather different lesson from the Blair-Brown tension, which was that it was better for a government than 10 and 11 Downing Streets to work in partnership. Their common economic policy was not as pro-growth or pro-poor as it could have been, but it was pursued effectively until the government went up in flames, that is, inevitably. on the question of Europe.

The relationship between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak is like Blair-Brown and Cameron-Osborne, in that the Chancellor wants the post of Prime Minister but in other ways is different from the two.

It’s different from the toxic brotherhood of Blair and Brown in that the Chancellor is the upstart. Brown was angry with Blair because Brown had been the senior partner and had been usurped. Johnson now resents Sunak because the Chancellor was appointed the inexperienced minister who would do auction No.10, but he was catapulted into a position of imposing stature by his skill in handling the coronavirus crisis. Due to his popularity, Sunak is inviolable, unassailable was the word Thatcher used for Lawson, just before he attacked himself.

This resentment, I don’t think it’s as intense as Brown’s grim refusal to accept Blair’s superiority, means that the Johnson-Sunak relationship is also different from that of Cameron-Osborne. Osborne calculated, probably rightly, that Brown could have succeeded Blair sooner if he had given him unwavering support, and he thought, probably wrongly, that his path to the top position was to stay loyal. and loyal to Cameron. Perhaps he was wrong because this strategy ignored the certainty that the question of Europe would tear the Conservative Party apart. Osborne sensed this, advising Cameron, privately and with little force, that the EU membership referendum was a bad idea. But it would have torn the party apart whether Cameron promised a referendum or not and whether he won it or not.

In contrast, Johnson and Sunak have a personally amiable but professionally rival relationship. This has resulted in difficult discussions between the two over the budget the Chancellor will announce on Wednesday. These did not involve the yelling and cursing that Blair and Brown sometimes indulged in, but I understand that strong and inconsistent positions were taken and had to be negotiated bit by bit.

The friction produced hostile exchanges between the followers of the camp. The split between Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, and the Treasury two weeks ago was vintage Blair-Brown. Shortly after Kwarteng said on Oct. 10 he was engaging with the Treasury on ways the government could help the industry cope with high natural gas prices, a Treasury source said. Sam coates from Sky News: This isn’t the first time Beis’ secretary has made up things in interviews. To be clear, the Treasury is not involved in any discussion. The same message was sent to Chehab Khan from ITV News, who asked: So did Kwasi Kwarteng just make this up? The Treasury source replied: Yes.

Sunak later said the comments had nothing to do with him, but the point of using an anonymous source rather than an official spokesperson is that the minister can decline responsibility, and Coates and Khan no. ‘would use these words only if they were being clearly issued on the authority of the Chancellor.

The Treasury is a jealous god, retaining its right to suppress any suspicion of public spending that has not been authorized in its marbled rooms, especially if it is to bail out private companies. But this feud was the byproduct of a larger row between the prime minister and Kwarteng on one side, and Sunak on the other, over green policies in the budget, led by the United Nations summit on climate change in Glasgow.

Johnson and Kwarteng forced Sunak to agree to subsidize the switch from gas boilers to electric heat pumps for home heating. They also got the Treasury to agree to switch from green taxes from electricity bills to gas bills, thus encouraging the consumer to switch to cleaner electricity in the longer term.

These tough negotiations came in the wake of the real budget, which was last month’s decision to raise taxes to pay off the NHS backlog. It was a joint decision in which Sunak took the lead, insisting that any increase in public spending after the coronavirus emergency should be paid for by taxes rather than borrowing. There will therefore not be much left to announce in the notional budget that Sunak will deliver on Wednesday, except for the expenditure review of public expenditure plans for the next three years, although there will be green policies and shiny new announcements (but little money) on such things as nurseries, veterans, museums, and athletic fields.

The tension between No.10 and the Treasury will define the rest of Johnson’s time as Prime Minister. Johnson has only been Prime Minister for two and a quarter years, but already the inevitable drumbeat of succession speculation will be audible behind much of the political reporting. I read Sunaks maintenance in The temperature Today, the recall shots will prevent the lockdown, Rishi Sunak said in speech to anti-lockdown Tory MPs, the first stage selectorate in a leadership election. Likewise, I read Liz Trusss maintenance with The daily telegraph Liz Truss: Britain cannot depend on China as an argument to Tory MPs with anti-Chinese government sentiment.

The PM tried to balance Sunak’s great power by promoting a rival in the Foreign Ministry, but it will be the relationship between him and his chancellor that will determine the direction of the government for the foreseeable future, just as it has been. with Thatcher and Lawson, and Blair and Brown.