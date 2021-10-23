Turquies Erdogan orders the dismissal of 10 Western ambassadors, including the American envoy.





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had ordered his government’s foreign ministry to declare 10 ambassadors from Western countries persona non grata shortly after their embassies. called for the release of Osman Kavala, philanthropist and civil society activist. While it was not immediately clear whether Turkey would expel the ambassadors, Erdogan only said he wanted the statement making it clear that the ambassadors would not be welcome as soon as possible. If diplomatic envoys were expelled, it would mark the deepest diplomatic break with the West in Erdogan’s 19 years in power, Reuters reports. The story behind Lets Go Brandon, the secretly vulgar song suddenly loved by Republicans I was wrong about Joe Manchin Who killed Colin Powell? What Sudden Supreme Court Intervention in Texas Abortion Case Tells Us Erdogan launched the threat five days after the ambassadors of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand and the United States signed a joint declaration calling for the urgent release of Kavala. The activist has been behind bars for four years, accused of funding nationwide protests in 2013 and participating in a failed coup in 2016. Kavala has denied the charges and continues to be detained as his trial faces numerous delays. Rights groups said the Kavalas case illustrates how Erdogan worked to crush dissenting voices. The diplomatic envoys of the countries which signed the declaration were summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which described the decision as irresponsible. Erdogan said on Saturday he wanted to go further to send a clear message. I gave the necessary order to our Minister of Foreign Affairs and told him what to do: These 10 ambassadors must be declared persona non grata at a time. You will fix the problem immediately, Erdogan said in a speech. They will know and understand Turkey. The day they do not know and understand Turkey, they will leave. Opposition leader immediately called the move Erdogan’s effort to distract of the economic woes of his country. These actions are not intended to protect national interests, but to create artificial reasons for the economy he destroyed, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), wrote on Twitter.

