Imran Khan’s government dismisses reports US about to use Pak airspace for airstrikes in Afghanistan





ANI | Updated: October 24, 2021 at 01:09 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct. 24 (ANI): The Pakistani government on Saturday rejected media reports on the possibility of signing an agreement with the United States on the use of the country’s airspace for operations against terrorists in Afghanistan, clarifying that there was “no deal” between the US media organization CNN, in a report, cites “sources familiar with the details of a classified briefing” to the US Congress, and said the Biden’s administration informed US lawmakers that the country was on the verge of entering into a formal agreement with Pakistan for the use of its airspace to conduct operations in Afghanistan. The report claimed that Pakistan had expressed a desire to sign a memorandum of understanding in return for assistance in its own counterterrorism operations and assistance in managing relations with India.

“No such arrangement was in place,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesman said in response to questions about the use of the country’s airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in the country. neighboring country, Dawn reported. The spokesman, however, stressed that Pakistan and the United States have “long-standing cooperation” on regional security and counterterrorism issues and “the two sides remain engaged in regular consultations.” allow any base and use of its territory in the United States for any kind of action inside Afghanistan – his clear answer surprises the interviewer. no more military actions from our territory. We will be partners in peace, not in conflict, “the prime minister said. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/imran-khan-govt-rejects-reports-claiming-us-nearing-deal-to-use-pak-airspace-for-airstrikes-in-afghanistan20211024010924

