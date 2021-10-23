PM Modi meets with Indian manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines; CEOs say his leadership is a key force in the vaccination campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Indian Covid-19 vaccine makers on Saturday who said his leadership was a key factor for India to deliver 100 crore doses of the vaccine in just nine months.

During the meeting, Modi discussed various issues, including further research on vaccines, sources said.

PM Narendra Modi interacts with vaccine manufacturers, including Adar Poonawalla of the Serum Institute. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Health Ministry Bharati Pravin Pawar are also present. pic.twitter.com/hiSmjEueuC ANI (@ANI) 23 October 2021

Representatives from seven vaccine manufacturers – Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech – attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Adar Poonawalla from the Serum Institute of India credited Modi’s vision for the milestone and said they discussed at the meeting how to move the industry forward and prepare for future pandemics. , in order to continue to build capacity.

“All over the world now, countries are going to invest in vaccine production and India must stay ahead. We have discussed how to do it with industry and government, ”he said.

His father Cyrus Poonawalla said: “Without him (Modi) and (he) headed the Ministry of Health, today India would not have been able to produce a billion doses. There is no doubt in my mind about it. The Prime Minister was pleased that the assurance given by the Serum Institute to make India self-sufficient in vaccines at the lowest possible price in the world had been met.

“The Prime Minister went out of his way and got the regulators to move very quickly and they also cooperated,” he added.

Pankaj Patel of Zydus, another vaccine maker, said Modi was the “biggest factor” in the development of the DNA-based Covid-19 vaccine.

He congratulated the Prime Minister for his encouragement and support and also for mentioning the DNA vaccine during his speech at the United Nations.

Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present at the meeting.

Cumulative doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in the country have exceeded 101.30 crore, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

On October 21, India took a major milestone in its Covid-19 vaccination program as cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100 crore mark, prompting festive events in various regions.

After the meeting, Krishna Illa of Bharat Biotech, the maker of Covaxin, said hitting the 100 crore dose milestone was not easy, but Modi was determined to do it and he converted all the initial ‘negativity’ in an opportunity.

“He made it happen. I think it’s the greatest thing a leader can do for any country, ”said Ella.

Bharat Biotech Deputy Managing Director Suchitra Ella, who was also present at the meeting, thanked the Prime Minister for the interaction.

“Thank you to PMO for the invitation, the stimulating interaction and the ideas to enable Indian biopharmaceutical companies to prepare to become leaders in global innovation and manufacturing,” she tweeted.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla also tweeted, “Vaccine industry and I, thank you Shri @narendramodi Ji, for the great interaction. We feel energized and encouraged by the vision you have set for the industry. More than 75% of India’s adult population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with nine states and EU territories administering the first dose to all eligible people.

More than 31% of the country’s estimated 93 million adults have received both doses, according to health ministry officials.

So far, the entire adult population of nine states and Union Territories – Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli – have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

Three vaccines – Covishield made by Serum Institute of India, Covaxin and Sputnik V from Bharat Biotech – are currently in use in the country’s Covid vaccination campaign.