Donald Trump calls Meghan McCain ‘low life’ after calling Ivanka and Jared ‘funeral crashers’





Donald Trump wastes no time and goes with Meghan McCain, spitting out petty hatred in response to his claims about his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The former View host called the two “funeral accidents” after they both attended the funeral of her famous father John McCain without being invited.

After Trump got wind, the former president called McCain a “low life” and a “bully” before also attacking the other hosts of The View by calling them “crazy and maniacs of the radical left” .

“Isn’t it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a thug, is now complaining that she was the one who was bullied by the Slob maniacs and the radical left of The View? ” he said in a statement.

Trump also took the opportunity to attack Meghan’s father, a former United States senator whom he claimed was never a “fan”.

“At the request of several of his representatives, I allowed his father to have the longest funeral in the world, designed and orchestrated by him, although I was never, to say the least, a fan” , he added.

“In any event, Meghan should be fighting the Communists instead of explaining how they beat her, hurt her and made her physically ill. She should be fighting against the losers of The View as she is fighting against very good and well-meaning Republicans, and she would make a world of good for herself.

McCain responded to Trump’s attack by thanking him “for encouraging everyone to buy my Audible Bad Republican book where they can hear my story in my words.”

Trump’s retaliation comes after the Daily Mail columnist recalled seeing Ivanka and Jared while on his father’s service in an interview on Watch What Happens Live. She said the situation “made her angry”.

“I remember seeing them and seeing her [Ivanka] in particular, “Meghan told host Andy Cohen.” They didn’t give a damn about being there, and that’s something that still pisses me off, clearly. “

During the interview, she claimed that she was bullied on the prime-time show, blaming her colleagues.

“Only one person has been bullied and no longer works there, and I think that really says it all,” she explained.

As Radar previously reported, McCain announced her departure from The View in July after serving as a permanent co-host for four seasons. She would be “fed up” with the job after constantly arguing with her other co-hosts, especially with her role as the only conservative voice on the panel. He had two years of contract left when he left.

