Christopher Steele: Russian leaders believe they are at war with UK, former UK spy says





The main members of the Russian government consider themselves to be at war with the United Kingdom, according to the former British spy who compiled the dossier on Donald Trump before his election as President of the United States.

Christopher Steele claimed that serious people in Moscow saw themselves as engaged in hostilities with Britain.

In a broad interview with Sky News, the ex-MI6 agent also claimed that his wife lost her job at the Foreign Office due to the fallout from her research on Trump, and described her own sudden rise to fame. like nauseating.

Speaking about what he said is the threat to Britain from Russia, Mr Steele said: They are zero-sum thinkers. They think that if something benefits us, it is at their expense. If anything benefits them, it’s at our expense.

There are serious people at the top of Russia who consider themselves [as] at war with us. And the fact that our politicians do not want to recognize or deal with this is a big problem.

The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union are all threatened by the Kremlin’s maneuvers, Mr. Steele said.

Another major topic of the interview was the dossier the former spy compiled on Mr Trump and potential ties to Moscow ahead of the 2016 US presidential election. Mr Steele backed the document, saying he believed still that it was essentially correct.

The case grabbed the headlines after the election due to the grim allegations by the kompromat that Russian spies were believed to have against Mr Trump.

Mr Steele said he found the attention he received after being revealed as the author of the files nauseating and just plain insane. He said it also caused problems for his wife, whose career at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) died out after the news broke.

I’m sure they didn’t like the fact that she was married to me, but I think it was more that fear of Trump and his cronies going after us and claiming all kinds of things that weren’t true, Mr. Steele mentioned.

His wife took early retirement and never received a credible explanation for the evaporating of her career prospects, her husband said.

FCDO declined to comment when contacted by The Independent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/christopher-steele-mi6-british-spy-b1943986.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos