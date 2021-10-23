Turkish President ordered 10 ambassadors declared “persona non grata” for supporting jailed activist





“I gave the necessary instructions to our foreign minister,” Erdogan said in a speech on Saturday. “I told him what to do. I said you would deal with these 10 ambassadors being declared persona non grata as soon as possible.”

The Turkish president added that the ambassadors should leave the country if they do not understand Turkey.

If the country’s foreign ministry takes the order, it can continue with the process without further approval. This step could pave the way for their expulsions.

The move comes days after Turkey summoned ambassadors from the United States, Germany, France, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden on their joint statement calling for the release of Kavala in the fourth year of his detention. . “Persistent delays in his trial, including merging different cases and creating new ones after a previous acquittal, cast a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency in the Turkish justice system.” , indicates the joint press release. “Noting the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights on the matter, we call on Turkey to secure her urgent release. “ Turkey’s foreign ministry called the joint statement “irresponsible” and said it rejected what it called attempts to influence the judiciary. Kavala has been in custody without a conviction since 2017. He was acquitted last year of charges related to the 2013 protests in Gezi Park. The verdict was overturned and new charges were brought against him for his alleged involvement in the 2016 coup attempt. “Who are you? What is it? Leave Kavala. Leave the bandits, the murderers, the terrorists in your own country?” Erdogan told reporters Thursday. “Why are 10 ambassadors making this statement? Those who defend this [George] Soros’s remains try to free him. I told our Minister of Foreign Affairs that we could not afford to welcome them into our country. Is it your job to teach Turkey such a lesson? “ The expulsion of the ambassadors is a “sign of the authoritarian drift” of the Turkish government, the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli tweeted Saturday. “We will not be intimidated,” he said. “Freedom for Osman Kavala.” The Austrian Foreign Ministry said it “deeply regrets” Turkey’s announcement to declare 10 ambassadors “persona non grata” at the time. In a tweet on Saturday, the ministry called for a “fair and swift resolution” of the Osman Kavala case and the implementation of the judgments of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/23/world/turkey-erdogan-ambassadors-persona-non-grata-osman-kavala/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos