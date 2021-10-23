Celtics executive Brad Stevens backs Enes Kanter amid criticism of China





Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens offered the organizations the first message of support for Enes Kanter as the center slammed China’s Xi Jinping over human rights issues. Stevens said 98.5 The sports center On Friday, he spoke with Kanter about the first video in which Kanter accused Xi of trying to erase Tibetan culture. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM “My conversation with Enes was really short and sweet, and it was always going to support one of our players and their right to free speech and expression. And I think in my experience with the Celtics and the NBA, c ‘This is how it has been and this is how it will continue to be, ”Stevens said, via the Boston Globe. Kanter wore sneakers with “Free Tibet” on them during Boston’s double overtime loss to the New York Knicks. He did not play this game. Boston coach Ime Udoka spoke out in favor of Kanters’ free speech right on Friday, but went no further. ENES KANTER OF CELTICS AVOIDS CHINA FOR TREATMENT OF OUIGHOURS; CALLS ON MUSLIM LEADERS, ATHLETES “We know it’s over there. He’s very passionate about a lot of things and he has the freedom to say whatever he wants. It’s above my department,” Udoka said, via Boston.com. Kanter attacked China over Tibet and lambasted the country for its allegations of torture of Uyghur Muslims. He also called on Muslim leaders and athletes to speak out more about the atrocities being committed in the country. “I’m talking about you Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saudi King Salman, UAE Mohammed bin Zayed, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi,” Kanter said. “It is shameful and sad how you decided to prioritize money and doing business with China over human rights. You call yourself Muslims, but you only use this for the show You just don’t care about the people. “And this also applies to other Muslim athletes. Why are you remaining silent? Mohammed Salah, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Amir Khan Say something. Do something. Speak out. Your silence, your inaction is complicit.” Kanters’ remarks prompted Chinese streaming giant Tencent to remove Celtics games from its service. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused Kanter of “chasing influence” and trying to gain attention. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The NBA has not commented on Kanters’ comments.

