Donald Trump is “hungry” to announce a presidential campaign in 2024, a former adviser on CNN said.

Political commentator David Gergen has declared his interest in show jumping when he sees Biden in trouble.

Republican voters strongly support Trump as a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

Donald Trump is fighting for the presidency, a former CNN adviser said on Friday.

Advisers who have been close to Trump for months have said the former president is considering a run in 2024. He himself has hinted at a 2024 presidential campaign since leaving office in January. Just weeks after President Joe Biden won the election in November, reports indicated that Trump was considering hosting a 2024 campaign event when Biden was inaugurated.

“The signs are showing that he is more and more interested,” said David Gergen, political commentator and former White House communications director who has served under various administrations. “His interest intensifies when he sees Biden in trouble.”

When Biden, for example, received backlash for his decision to pull all US troops out of Afghanistan, prompting a swift Taliban takeover, Trump “was really chomping at the bit,” Gergen said. “According to various reports, he must have been dissuaded from doing so.”

Three sources with direct knowledge of his plans told the Washington Post that the former president was set to announce a 2024 race in August during the height of the chaos in Afghanistan. Advisers stepped in and convinced him not to do so for fear his announcement would derail Republicans’ attempt to take over Congress in the upcoming 2022 midterm election.

“And now, with Biden’s approval rating plummeting in the 1940s and the economy still not recovering and the pandemic still not over, that is making Trump very hungry,” Gergen continued. “I think it’s going to take something extremely unexpected or a drastic change in his health or jail time to stop him.”

Last month Trump said he would not run for office if he received, for example, a “bad call from a doctor.”

Republican voters show strong support for Trump as a potential presidential candidate on the 2024 ballot. A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that nearly 80% of Republicans polled want him to run for office. presidential race of 2024.

Biden has steadily lost support since taking office, and his approval rating now hovers around 43%. His approval rating dropped due to several factors such as the withdrawal from Afghanistan, a stalled infrastructure bill and other political issues.

