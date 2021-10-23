Golkar’s 57th birthday, Jokowi hints at government duties that need to be completed





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia is improving. This can be seen by the decreasing number of cases, the sloping level of transmission and the gradual decline in the death rate. Even so, there are still a number of homework assignments (PRs) to be done. “Indonesia also still has many national strategic agendas or duties (PRs) that need to be completed. Among them, how we can solve extreme poverty, how we encourage the growth of more and more new jobs, ”Jokowi told Golkar 57th. Anniversary event in Jakarta on Saturday 23 October. Not only that, Jokowi said, the government must also help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) get into the classroom. As is known, MSMEs are the backbone of the national economy. Where the contribution to GDP is 60 percent. “How can we get our MSMEs up to class, so that our MSMEs are stronger and more resilient after this pandemic,” he said. Jokowi said that along with improving health care, the national economy has also started to move in a positive direction. “Our economy is growing, the trade balance is in surplus, the PMI is also improving,” he said. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" border="0" alt=""/></a> Former Governor of DKI Jakarta said the COVID-19 pandemic had taught all parties a lot about the importance of a rapid and appropriate response, which could reach and protect people in all corners of the country without exception. . Additionally, Jokowi views the COVID-19 pandemic as a test of the resilience of systems and institutions in Indonesia. Because during this pandemic, Indonesia is facing a global crisis at the same time. “Also the health crisis and the economic crisis, this crisis which does not exist in history except to overcome it requires extraordinary actions, extra ordinary actions”, he declared. Therefore, Jokowi said, in this condition, the executive, judicial and legislative institutions are challenged and tested as to whether they can properly cope with the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the forum for political articulation and aggregation of people within the party was also tested. “Are political parties already on the right and left of society to deal with situations like this. They must be present to lighten the burden on the community and also be present to provide solutions to the problems faced by our people, ”he said. .

