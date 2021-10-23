Covid vaccines get through the winter and come out of the pandemic





B oris Johnson reiterated his call for everyone to get bitten against Covid-19 and receive their reminder when called, insisting that the vaccines will allow the country to get through the winter and come out of the pandemic. The prime minister has resisted calls from health officials for tighter restrictions despite rising infection levels. Mr Johnson, who said there were no plans for another lockdown, said: Vaccines are our way through this winter. READ MORE We have made phenomenal progress, but our work is not yet finished, and we know that vaccine protection can decline after six months. Mr Johnson has repeated calls for people to get their booster shots when called and to listen to the science to beat the coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes a dose of pfizer vaccine / Pennsylvania This is a call to everyone, whether you are eligible for a booster, have not yet received your second dose, or your child is eligible for a dose – vaccines are safe, they save lives, and they are our way out of this pandemic, he added. Four million booster doses have already been administered, and the National Booking Service has had its busiest week of recall bookings, with nearly half a million doses reserved for Wednesday and Thursday alone. Number 10 said the coming months will see higher transmission of the virus, as explained in the fall and winter plan. A spokesperson continued: Vaccines are our best line of defense, but data shows that the natural immunity provided by vaccines will weaken over time, especially for the elderly and those most at risk of Covid. Recent studies suggest that protection against death drops from 95% to 80% for AstraZeneca after six months, and from 99% to 90% for Pfizer. They added: The booster program is designed to supplement this declining immunity for those most at risk during the winter months. A 15% drop in efficiency could lead to many more preventable deaths and severe illness from Covid. Shoppers wearing face masks on Oxford Street / Pennsylvania Initial results from Pfizer show that a booster dose can increase the protection of our vaccines by up to 95.6% against symptomatic infection. This extra protection is vital, and anyone over the age of 50 or at high risk of Covid will be asked to be recalled six months after their second dose. Elsewhere, the World Health Organization has warned that the vaccine alone will not be able to lift the world out of the pandemic. Spokeswoman Margaret Harris told Times Radio: The problem is focusing on one thing, the vaccine is not going to get us out of it. We really need to take further action. We have to be serious about not overcrowding. We should always consider wearing masks, especially when you are indoors. People get Covid-19 booster shots at Midland House, Derby / Pennsylvania He said measures such as working from home and wearing masks are so important in efforts to control the spread of Covid. Speaking in a personal capacity, Professor Openshaw, Imperial College London, told BBC Breakfast: I am very worried that there will be another lockdown Christmas if we do not act soon. We know that with public health measures, the time to act is immediate. There is no point in delaying. If you delay, you will need to take even more stringent action later. Immediacy of the response is absolutely vital if you are to get things under control. Prof Openshaw added: We all really, really want a wonderful family Christmas where we can all get together. If this is what we want, we have to put these measures in place now in order to reduce transmission rates so that we can actually get together and see each other at Christmas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/covid-vaccines-winter-boris-johnson-b962152.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos