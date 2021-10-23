Pakistani industry wants to limit Chinese imports of BRI





PESHAWAR The use of Chinese steel in Beijing-funded Belt and Road projects in Pakistan raises issues with local producers claiming cheap imports are pushing local industry to breaking point.

This month, the Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) made a plea to Prime Minister Imran Khan calling for a ban on duty-free imports of Chinese steel, which the lobby group claimed was ‘It was not of better quality or other specifications than locally produced steel. rebar.

The imported steel is used in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the $ 60 billion initiative that drives much of Pakistan’s infrastructure development, including ports, roads and power plants.

It is high time for our decision-makers to take notice and promote the domestic industry, which is the backbone of the country’s economy, according to the PALSP letter.

If we continue to depend on imports, it will result in the capture of our entire market by foreign entrants, and most importantly, it will increase the burden on the balance of payments enormously, he said.

Pakistani Senator Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and chief steel magnet Nauman Wazir told Asia Times that he personally discussed the issue of China’s duty-free privilege with Khalid Mansoor, assistant Prime Minister’s special on the CPEC which allegedly promised to improve the grievances of local industries.

It is against international trade agreements to exclude someone from the tender or to impose restrictions on him or her to be part of the international consortium in order to qualify for a tender for CPEC projects, a Nauman said, alleging uncompetitive behavior on the part of Chinese construction. companies.

A study by the International Journal of Social Sciences, Humanities and Education (IJSSHE) showed in 2019 that Pakistani entrepreneurs consistently lost out to Chinese companies in CPEC projects.

The same study indicated in numerous cases that Beijing had ordered Pakistan’s CPEC implementing agencies to only invite Chinese companies to bid on many CPEC projects.

At the same time, Pakistan has granted special exemptions to Chinese companies, including on federal excise duties, sales taxes and import duties on materials and construction goods. Chinese entrepreneurs are also allowed to import machinery and equipment from China without paying duty.

Road works on a CPEC project in northwest Pakistan. Photo: AFP

Why don’t they allow tax exemptions for local manufacturers who can supply the same products and in doing so the local industry would thrive as well, Nauman asked.

He said Pakistani manufacturers were well prepared to import steel raw materials under Exporter Duty and Tax Remission (DTRE) rules and to supply finished products to CPEC projects.

China has so far exported hundreds of millions of tonnes of steel to Pakistan, shipments that have helped support its local industry, which previously faced problems of massive overcapacity for home use only.

At the same time, CPEC’s infrastructure will streamline and improve the security of China’s global trade routes, which could be threatened at sea in the event of a conflict with the United States. The Beijing-funded port of Gwadar, for example, will reduce existing global trade routes from 12,000 kilometers, including for crucial fuel imports, to just 3,000 kilometers.

Pakistan is contractually obligated to use only Chinese products in various CPEC projects, resulting in the duty-free importation of hundreds of thousands of tons of steel bars, cement, construction materials and prefabricated building materials.

These goods have been used in the construction of Gwadar International Airport, Export Processing Zones, Special Economic Zones, Gwadar Free Economic Zone, power plants and Pakistani government housing programs.

PALSP secretary general Syed Wajid Bukhari told Asia Times that his group was pressuring the government to use only locally produced steel products in large CPEC projects in order to reap mutual benefits for the industry and the nation.

Raw material like locally produced cement is already being used in these projects, he said, adding that the government should curb the duty-free importation of locally made products, especially steel, which face severe challenges. excess capacity.

In 2015-16, China exported over 100 million tonnes of steel to Pakistan, which was half of China’s total world steel exports during the period. Pakistan’s imports of iron and steel from China amounted to US $ 646.7 million in 2020, according to official data.

A worker works in a cold rolling mill on the outskirts of Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, August 22, 2006. Photo: Agencies

According to the United Nations’ COMTRADE International Trade Database, from 2014 to 2018 Pakistani steel imports from China were between $ 1.5 billion and $ 1.2 billion per year. The surge in imports coincided with the launch of CPEC’s early harvest projects.

Pakistan has a large and growing trade deficit with China due to massive imports of machinery and construction materials related to CPEC. According to official Chinese data, trade between Pakistan and China in the first half of 2020-2021 totaled $ 12.56 billion, while Pakistani exports to China were only $ 1.735 billion. .

Data from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce revealed that in 2019-2020, the total trade between China and Pakistan amounted to $ 17.49 billion, with imports from Pakistan amounting to only 2.12 billion dollars. dollars.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a 2016 report claimed that cheap imports from China had affected local iron and steel production, which fell 8.6% over the course of the year. first half of the 2016 financial year against growth of 31%. during the same period of 2015.

It was noted that the use of steel would be significant in the projects related to the CPEC, predicting that the demand could reach millions of tons in the following years, a prediction which came to fruition despite the recent delays of several projects. due to security concerns and bureaucratic obstacles.

CPEC involves $ 10 billion in transportation and other related infrastructure projects, of which up to 15% of the cost will be spent on cement. By international standards, every five tons of cement used in infrastructure projects requires one ton of steel.

Pakistani lobby groups are now raising their voices to say that not enough of these sales have gone to local steel producers. The country has a proven stockpile of 780 million tonnes of iron ore, most of which has a high content of 35% iron.

But the local steel industry has largely failed to establish state-of-the-art mini-steel plants in areas near iron ore deposits, relying instead on old lumber factories with often obsolete machinery, which increases the cost of production.

