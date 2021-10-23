No debate! Xi Jinping Officially Disables Bitcoin C In China





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) includes the mining of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on a blacklist (blacklist) of industrial activities that must be abandoned. This rule is included in the catalog of guidance on the adjustment of industrial structures which has been in effect since January of last year. In this guide, there are three categories of domestic industry guidelines: Industries that should be encouraged, restricted and eliminated, as cited by the South China Morning Post, Saturday (10/23/2021). This new arrangement is like hitting the last nail in the coffin of cryptocurrency mining in China. This is also cited as the means used by China to achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2060, as mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies consumes a lot of energy. This action also closed all access to mainland Chinese citizens to connect to cryptocurrencies. In 2017, the government banned the issuance of digital coins (ICOs) in China and shut down all local cryptocurrency exchange platforms. After that, the government banned financial institutions such as banks and finance institutions as well as fintechs such as Alipay and WeChat Pay to facilitate cryptocurrency trading and transactions. The Central Bank of China has also stepped in and cracked down on cryptocurrency trading and financing, labeling foreign cryptocurrency trading platforms that respond to Chinese citizens’ transactions as illegal financial activity. The Chinese crackdown has made the United States the world’s largest cryptocurrency mining country by hash rate, a unit of measurement for the processing power of the Bitcoin network to verify transactions and create new cryptocurrencies. . According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI) last August, the United States contributed 35.4% to the global hash rate, followed by Kazakhstan and Russia. As for China towards 0%. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (roy / roy)





