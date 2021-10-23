The whole world is watching India face the success of its vaccination campaign: PM Modi





The whole world admires India in the context of its success in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. He said the country needs to institutionalize the best practices learned over the past one and a half years. This is an opportunity to change our practices in accordance with global standards, said the Prime Minister during his interaction with national vaccine manufacturers. Modi praised the vaccine makers for playing a “big role” in the country’s success and told them to work together continuously to be ready for future challenges. India took a major step forward in its COVID-19 vaccination program as cumulative doses of vaccine administered in the country surpassed the 100 crore mark on Thursday. Domestic vaccine manufacturers appreciated the prime minister’s vision and dynamic leadership in providing ongoing advice and support for vaccine development, according to a statement from the PMO. He said manufacturers also praised the never-before-seen collaboration between government and industry, and applauded regulatory reforms, streamlined procedures, timely approvals and the open and supportive nature of government throughout. this effort. Vaccine makers noted that if the country had followed the old standards there would have been a significant delay and “we would not have been able to achieve the level of immunization we have achieved so far,” the statement said. The interaction was attended by Cyrus Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India; Dr Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, Bharat Biotech International Ltd; Pankaj Patel and Shervil Patel, Zydus Cadila; Mahima Datla and Narender Mantela, Biological E. Ltd; Sanjay Singh and Satish Ramanlal Mehta, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd; Satish Reddy and Deepak Sapra, Laboratory of Dr Reddy; and Rajesh Jain and Harshit Jain, Panacea Biotec Ltd.

