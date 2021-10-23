Jokowi wears 1947 cadet film jacket on working visit, Ibnu Jamil proud





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi wearing a movie jacket Cadet 1947 during a working visit to Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan on Thursday, October 21, 2021. As a filmmaker Cadet 1947Ibnu Jamil was proud because the jacket he was wearing was Jokowi’s twin. The green jacket worn by Ibnu has badge The 1947 caddy is similar to the jacket Jokowi wore when he opened a biodiesel plant in Tanah Bumbu regency, reviewed vaccination activities and inaugurated the Sei Alalak Bridge yesterday. “Today my jacket is a twin with Mr. @jokowi. Hopefully tomorrow twins like Pak Jokowi will also be #TerkadetKadet. See you on November 25 at the cinema!” write Ibnu Jamil on his Instagram on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Cadet 1947 is the title of a heroic drama film directed by Rahabi Mandra and Aldo Swastia, produced by Temata Studios and Celerina Judisari Production, and supported by Legacy Pictures and Screenplay Films. On a previous occasion, the former head of the Creative Economy Agency (Bekraf) Triawan Munaf also wore the same jacket. In the movie Cadet 1947, Ibnu Jamil plays the character of Air Commodore Halim Perdanakusuma. The green jacket used by Ibnu Jamil is also used by all movie players Cadet 1947. The film is inspired by the events of Indonesia’s first air strike against Dutch troops who occupied areas in Indonesia during the first Dutch military aggression in 1947. Ibn’s download has been commented on by friends and internet users. “Jon’s jacket, please JonTommy Kurniawan wrote. “Success Jon, ready to attack“wrote Fandy Christian.”Di amin kan ya bang jon, “@herian_amril wrote. Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir also had time to attend the launch of the OST Cadet 1947 Title devotion September 23, 2021. According to Erick, the existence of musical works and films on the theme of nationalism close to young people is very important to build young people’s love for Indonesia. Erick also showed off his appearance when wearing a movie jacket Cadet 1947 equipped with sunglasses. “Outfit which was inspired by Mr. President @Jokowi who on his recent visit to work wore a @ kadet1947 movie jacket. Cool jacket!“Erick wrote on Instagram on Saturday October 23, 2021. Movie Cadet 1947 describes the actions of cadets (future students of the Indonesian Air Force) who were enthusiastic about defending the independence of the Republic of Indonesia at that time. One by one, the young people sweating sweat and dust from Maguwo began to appear. They are cadets, future students of the Indonesian Air Force. Composed of seven officer candidates, Sigit (Bisma Karisma), Mul (Kevin Julio), Har (Omara Esteghlal) and Adji (Martino Lio) and machine gunners Tardjo (Wafda Saifan), Dul (Chicco Kurniawan) and Kaput (Dawn). Besides Ibnu Jamil, other names involved in this film are Ario Bayu who plays President Soekarno and Indra Pacique as General Sudirman. Meanwhile, the other actors who play the role of TNI Air Force officers are Mike Lucock (Air Commodore Soerjadi Soerjadarma), Andri Mashadi (Young Commodore Agustinus Adisoetjipto) and Ramadhan Al Rasyid (Air Commodore Abdulrachman Saleh). Movie Cadet 1947 It is rumored to be released in theaters on November 25, 2021. Goddess Retno Also Read: With Historical Backdrop, 1947 Cadet Movie Trailer Features Tension And Heroic Action

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seleb.tempo.co/read/1520391/jokowi-kenakan-jaket-film-kadet-1947-saat-kunjungan-kerja-ibnu-jamil-bangga The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos