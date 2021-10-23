Pakistan omit Sarfaraz, Wasim and Nawaz for India game





Pakistan have named a 12-man squad for their first T20 World Cup group match against India on Sunday in Dubai. Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz are absent meaning Pakistan will enter the game with three quick bowlers namely Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali. The spinners are Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan.

The batting order has been practically established, with Pakistan fielding the same top five in each of its warm-ups. The only question that remains unanswered is whether Haider Ali finds a place in a midfield that is still lacking and an outstanding hitter. One of Mohammad Hafeez or Shoaib Malik are the most likely candidates to be benched, if the 21-year-old had the chance.

Pakistan 12 for India match ESPNcricinfo Ltd

“The preparations have been good and the camp and the matches have given a lot of confidence,” said Babar Azam, the Pakistani captain. “The efforts of the boys motivate me as a captain. The day we try to play cricket well and do our best. We have decided on our 12s and in the future on match day we will choose our XI. “

The selection means fast young bowler Mohammad Wasim – praised for his abilities during the Pakistani Super League death in the UAE – will not get a chance in the opener. By omitting Nawaz from the 12 finalists, Pakistan also chose to avoid the option of a second left-arm spinner against a right-handed Indian batting team.

As always, pre-match discussions focused on Pakistan’s poor record in the ICC events against India. They have lost eight of their last 10 matches through the Champions Trophy, World Cup and T20 World Cup; they lost four and tied once – which they then lost in a bowl-out – in the T20 World Cups.

“I don’t want to think about the past or the future,” Babar said. “Records are made to be broken and you never know what happens on any given day. We will try to give 100%, stick to our strengths and stay confident.”

Pakistan had a mixed warm-up campaign, comfortably beating dull West Indies before a bad bowling to death cost them victory against South Africa. India played against England and Australia, winning both warm-ups. Pakistan will follow the game against India on Sunday with meetings against New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland.

“It’s a World Cup so we can’t be relaxed at any point. It’s not just the first game. The whole event is tough. We are ready for back-to-back games and we are ready. “

The team met Pakistani Prime Minister and former captain Imran Khan before leaving Pakistan. “Before we came we had a meeting and he (Imran) had shared his experience, what his state of mind was at the 1992 World Cup, what was his body language and that of the team.”

Pakistan 12: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.

