Donald Trump launches new social media platform





PALM BEACH, Florida Former President Donald Trump returns to social media with his own web platform.

The Trump Media and Technology Group was announced in a press release Friday and dated Palm Beach, the location of Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.

TMTG, as it is also known, has announced a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corporation and will become a publicly traded company with an initial enterprise value of $ 875 million.

“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to resist the tyranny of Big Tech,” Trump said in the press release, referring to his Twitter and Facebook bans. “I am delighted to be posting my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon.”

The platform suffered a setback this week after being hacked, apparently by the Anonymous group.

“Anyone building a platform these days should be hyper-paranoid about security,” said Alan Crowetz of Infostream. Inc. “If anything, it’s going to get worse, and I suspect they’ve found an easy vulnerability, so once you plug it in, they’ll make the next vulnerability.”

The Trump platform is slated to have a guest launch in November, then a wider opening in early 2022 with video services, news, and podcasts.

“I just think it’s important that President Trump come out and have his own social media platform,” Willy Guardiola, a Trump supporter who has held numerous rallies in Palm Beach County, told WPTV. “This will be his best marketing tool. He’s a media darling. He’s been doing it for so many years.”

Critics of the former president expect Trump to revert to his messages, especially regarding the 2020 election.

“Donald Trump is not trying to calm things down. He is trying to make things happen,” said Brian Crowley, WPTV policy analyst. “If there’s something he doesn’t like, he attacks it and he tears it up, even though he doesn’t have the facts to back up what he’s saying, and he has his list of enemies. That’s probably the most important thing to him. “

