India vs Pakistan: Past results count for nothing in T20 World Cup, say Virat Kohli and Babar Azam | Cricket News





India have beaten Pakistan in their 12 50- or 20-way World Cups, including the inaugural T20 final in 2007; Pakistani captain Babar Azam said Imran Khan gave a pep talk; watch India vs Pakistan live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) from 2:30 p.m. Sunday

India, currently led by Virat Kohli, have never lost to Pakistan in a White Balloon World Cup

Pakistani captain Babar Azam said “records are destined to be broken” while Indian skipper Virat Kohli insists his team’s past successes against their rivals will count for nothing in Sunday’s meeting for the T20 World Cup.

Due to board and political tensions, India and Pakistan only meet in world tournaments these days and they are the first to have an unblemished World Cup record in numbers. limited with 12 wins in as many matches.

Pakistan will seek to stop the sterile race – which includes seven 50-side and five T20 matches – in Dubai, live on Sky Sports Cricket (Sky channel 404) from 2:30 p.m.

India vs. Pakistan

Live of

Babar said: “We have forgotten what happened in the past and are trying to focus on the future. We want to use our abilities and our confidence on match day to get a better result.

“Records are made to be broken. The matches between Pakistan and India are always full of intensity, so we have to perform well in all three departments of the game.”

Kohli – whose team is favorite to win this year’s competition – said: “We have never discussed this within the team, our track record or what we have achieved in the past. They have you. These things are extra pressure.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam says former captain Imran Khan gave his team some advice ahead of the T20 World Cup

“What matters is how you prepare and how you perform that day, regardless of the opposition. It is very important to stay focused on that because a game like this, there are things unnecessary from a professional point of view that take place outside.

“It’s good as long as it stays outside of our controlled environment and we’re just focusing on what we need to do as cricketers.”

India defeated Pakistan in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Kohli added: “I still maintain that, for me, [playing Pakistan] has never been different from other cricket games we play.

“Yes, the atmosphere in the stadium is different but our mindset is no different, our preparations are no different and our approach to the game is certainly no different.

“The current Pakistani team are very strong, they always have been. They are very talented, with several players who can be a game-changer at any time.

Kohli says he will treat T20 World Cup clash with Pakistan like any other game

“Against a team like this you have to come up with your best plans and make sure you execute them well. We absolutely have to bring our A game.

“We’ve put together a very balanced squad and something that we think covers all the bases well. We’re also pretty confident in terms of execution as the guys have played T20 cricket a lot in the IPL.

“Everyone is playing well so it’s a very positive thing for the team. Now it’s just about running in the middle, everyone is confident to do it. We feel very prepared.”

Babar added that Prime Minister Imran Khan – who captained Pakistan with 50 World Cup victories in Australia 29 years ago – offered advice before the team left for the United Arab Emirates.

“[Khan] met us before we left and shared his experiences of the 1992 victory and told us to play aggressive and fearless cricket against India, ”added Babar, who aims to guide Pakistan to their first FIFA World Cup title. T20 world since 2009.

Watch India take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12442127/india-vs-pakistan-past-results-count-for-nothing-in-t20-world-cup-say-virat-kohli-and-babar-azam The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos