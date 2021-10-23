Shunned and unloved, British affairs are framed by Boris Johnson

It is in this climate of suspicion and skepticism that Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will present his budget this week, with many executives keen to see signs of a return to conservative economic orthodoxy. Sunak is expected to keep tight control over spending in light of inflationary concerns, while offering financing some consolation by waiving a tax on bank profits.

Johnson himself insists he is still a staunch, low-tax conservative and that his hand has been forced by the pandemic. Although the tax burden is set to reach its highest level since the 1950s, the UK corporate tax rate will remain among the lowest in the Group of Seven and the UK continues to boast of having infrastructure and skills. class that should attract investors, Johnson said on Bloomberg. News this week.

The Prime Minister rolled out the red carpet for financiers, including JPMorgan Chase Bank CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon. He shook hands with Bill Gates in announcing $ 200 million ($ 369.5 million) in funding for green projects in Britain, and then hosted a reception at Windsor Castle alongside Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William.

The day before, Johnson dined on jelly eel canapes and venison at a three Michelin star dinner in Downing Street with guests including Blackrocks Larry Fink, Blackstone co-founder Stephen Schwarzman and Barclays CEO Jes Staley.

Yet showmanship, pro-business rhetoric, and royal razzmatazz haven’t done much to change the mood.

Johnson is often quoted by UK media as saying f ** k business when asked about business concerns about a no-deal Brexit in 2018. Executives believe he not only said so, but that ‘he thought so.

The government’s strategy just does not inspire confidence as a cohesive whole, said Vicky Pryce, chief economic adviser at the Center for Economics and Business Research.

Hotelier Rocco Forte, who threw a 12,000 victory party for Johnson at a five-star hotel in Mayfair after winning the Conservative Party leadership race in 2019, said the PM was failing to hitting a key Brexit goal of cutting red tape and taxes and not doing enough to support businesses.

We are pursuing a socialist approach of increasing public spending and raising taxes, Forte said. It is all extremely disappointing.

The most public issue is wages, with the government blaming labor shortages in Britain on companies that do not pay their staff adequately. The exasperated response in boardrooms is that wage increases without productivity gains only raise prices and inflation, leaving workers no better off.

Leaving the EU, meanwhile, added additional bureaucratic costs for businesses, reduced exports and depleted the available labor pool, exacerbating global supply chain problems and leading to empty shelves in stores. A shortage of truck drivers to deliver fuel to forecourts recently caused a scramble for gas stations.

In the latest threat, the European Union could consider terminating its post-Brexit trade deal if Britain withdraws from commitments made in the Northern Ireland Protocol. Closing the deal, which governs trade between the province and the rest of the UK, would wreak even more havoc on the economy.

The slow response of the Johnson government to crises and the easy rejection of companies raise serious doubts about its economic competence, said a member of the board of directors of the FTSE 100. The levers of power are in the hands of people who don’t know how to use them, the person said.

As Johnson tries to convince executives, he praises the City of London’s financial services contribution to 10 percent of Britain’s total tax revenue, saying it will remain the financial capital of the world .

But a Conservative Party donor and city greats said the UK’s financial hub knew his voice didn’t matter to Johnson and it was all about getting re-elected. The City is there to be taxed and intimidated, the donor said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Unlike Tony Blair’s New Labor project, which required a strong openness to business to convince the electorate of his party’s economic credentials, Johnsons’ crucial part in the Red Wall constituencies is pulling him the other way.

Needing to keep by his side a sizable group of former Labor voters in the North and Midlands who first backed the Tories in the last election, his instinct has turned to spending and populism.

We probably don’t have a particularly business-friendly political party anymore, said Philip Hampton, former chairman of J Sainsbury, GlaxoSmithKline and Natwest Bank. Politicians know that business interests don’t seem to win many votes, and votes are their ultimate currency.

For disgruntled executives, there is little immediate prospect of an alternative. Labor, the main opposition party, is lagging behind in the polls and seeking to overthrow a conservative 80-seat majority and in business, Keir Starmers Labor has yet to convince his approach would be more favorable to companies than Johnsons.

The math is that companies would vote for him anyway, said Martin Sorrell, chairman of S4 Capital and founder of WPP, the world’s largest advertising group, from Johnson. Where else are they going to go?

