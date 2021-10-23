Turkey’s Erdogan orders 10 ambassadors out, including US envoy

ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had ordered Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to fire 10 Western ambassadors from the country, including emissaries from the United States, Germany and France for saying that a detained civil society leader should be released.

“I gave the order to our Minister of Foreign Affairs and I said what should be done: these 10 ambassadors must be declared persona non grata at a time. Turkey, they will leave, “Erdogan said in a televised speech.

Declaring a diplomat persona non grata usually means that they are unwelcome and will be expelled.

Ambassadors in Ankara from the United States, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and New Zealand a joint declaration on October 18, calling for the release of Turkish philanthropist and civil society leader Osman Kavala, who has been detained for four years despite not being convicted of a crime.

Last year he was acquitted of charges related to the 2013 anti-government protests, but was re-arrested before his release on allegations he was involved in the 2016 coup attempt.

It is not yet clear whether Erdogan’s decision to dismiss diplomats is final. The Turkish Foreign Minister is currently in South Korea until October 24. No one at the Foreign Office has yet commented on the matter.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu, left, attends a signing ceremony with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Seoul on October 22. (Photo courtesy of the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Turkey, a long-time NATO member who has applied for EU membership, has recently seen tensions rise with many Western allies. Ankara has been hit with US sanctions for purchasing high-tech military hardware from Russia as it faced naval confrontations in the Mediterranean with NATO allies France and Greece.

If the ambassadors are kicked out, it could be a further blow to an economy that is already facing headwinds. The Turkish lira, which has already lost more than 20% of its value against the dollar this year amid almost daily record lows, could face further sales as markets open on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), established by the Group of Seven Rich Countries, demoted Turkey to the so-called gray list on Thursday for failing to take action to tackle money laundering. money and terrorist financing.

With inflation close to 20% amid high unemployment, opinion polls showed support for Erdogan’s ruling coalition for the first time fell below the opposition alliance in September, sounding the alarm for Erdogan ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for 2023.

It is widely believed that the surprise 200 basis point rate cut by Turkey’s central bank on Thursday was the result of direct pressure from Erdogan. The president believes that high interest rates lead to inflation, contrary to common economic thought, and is ready to continue growing even if it means sacrificing the value of the lira.

He sacked three members of the monetary policy committee responsible for setting rates earlier this month.

The president is trying to use “artificial justifications for the economy he has destroyed,” tweeted Kemal Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, after the order of persona non grata from Erdogan on Saturday. “Turn around and look at people’s tables,” he said, referring to the impact of 29% food inflation.

Can Selcuki, director of polling and consulting firm Istanbul Economics Research, said: “I didn’t expect an early election, but now I’m expecting it. Too many destabilizing developments can either force an early election, or in fact perhaps it is the government’s strategy for early elections. “

Emre Peker, European director of the political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, was also critical. President Erdogan’s instinctive reactions are driven by a desire to stop his plummeting popularity in his country by projecting the image of a strong world leader. If Ankara expels a dozen Western ambassadors – including envoys from seven NATO allies – this will have security and economic repercussions for Turkey.

“At a time when Erdogan seeks to buy more American F-16 fighter jets, intervene again in Syria and stabilize the economy, this is a poor choice. It will only exacerbate the woes of Turkey and deepen its international isolation – not to mention its dependence on Russia. “