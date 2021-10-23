Jakarta and Bandung ready to host Youth 20 Summit





Jakarta. The young leaders of the G20 countries will hold a summit in Jakarta and Bandung next year, which will allow them to be involved in the policy-making process. The Youth 20 Summit will discuss a wide range of issues ranging from workforce to digital transformation and from environmental sustainability to diversity and inclusion. They will present their ideas and visions to the heads of state and government gathered at the G20 summit in Indonesia. Both cities are chosen to host the Y20 Summit as they are widely seen as a beacon of diverse and inclusive cities. “No other city in Indonesia is more diverse than Jakarta. Despite our rich diversity, people live side by side and this shining example will be showcased at an international event like Y20, ”Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said in a statement on Saturday. Bandung, the capital of West Java, has a proud history as a place where Asian and African countries shared the same sense of group identity and solidarity, known as the Non-Aligned Movement, at the height of the era of the cold war. “The Y20 Summit to be held next year is consistent with the diplomacy for unity put forward at the 1955 Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung,” West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said separately. The Ministry of Youth and Sports has appointed the non-profit organization Indonesian Youth Diplomacy (IYD) as the organizer of the Y20, where at least 100 young delegates from G20 countries and invited countries will meet during the official engagement. . In addition to the formal discussions, all participants will have the opportunity to learn more about Indonesia, according to Rahayu Saraswati, head of the programs division of the Indonesian Y20 Summit. They will meet in city landmarks such as Kota Tua (Old Town) in Jakarta and the Asia-Africa building in Bandung, she said. The Y20 summit will give rise to a press release that will be presented to President Joko Widodo, president of the G20 summit in July 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/jakarta-bandung-ready-to-host-youth-20-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos