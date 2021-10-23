Kangana Ranaut supports Sudhaa Chandran after pleading with Prime Minister Narendra Modi: I hope she will receive the respect due to her





Sudhaa Chandran recently made headlines after appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain his plight at airports. The lead actress had shared a video on social media in which she was seen talking about how she had to remove her prosthetic leg at airport security every time she traveled. While she asked PM Modi to take action on the case, her video continued to garner a lot of attention. In the midst of this, Kangana Ranaut gave Sudhaa his support. Sharing Sudhaa’s plight on her Instagram story, Kangana wrote that she praised the veteran actress for her professional achievements and believes she should get the respect she deserves. She wrote, “Sudhaa Ji is a seasoned artist…. A great dancer and actor…. Despite the loss of her leg, she has reached great heights in the field of dance… I hope that she will receive the respect that is due to her ”. To note, Sudhaa had declared: “Whenever I make my professional visits, each time, I am stopped at the airport and when I ask them to the security, to the agents of the CISF who please make a ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is it the respect that a woman has for another woman in our society? It is my humble request of you, Modi ji, to kindly give the old people a card indicating that they are old people ”. Discover Kangana Ranaut’s post for Sudhaa Chandran here: Meanwhile, CISF demanded an apology from Sudhaa on social media. They tweeted: “We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience to Ms. Sudhaa Chandra. According to protocol, prostheses should only be removed for safety checks in exceptional circumstances. Examine why the relevant female staff asked Ms. Sudhaa Chandran to remove the prostheses. We assure Ms. Sudhaa Chandran that all our staff will again be made aware of the protocols so that no inconvenience is caused to traveling passengers ”. Also read: CISF Maharashtra writes note of apology to Sudhaa Chandran for inconvenience caused at airport

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/kangana-ranaut-supports-sudhaa-chandran-s-post-her-plea-pm-narendra-modi-hope-she-gets-due-respect-924391

