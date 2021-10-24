Pakistan will beat India tomorrow, Prime Minister Imran Khan hopes





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed hope that the Pakistani squad led by Babar Azam will crush India in the shock of the T20 World Cup tomorrow (Sunday).

The Prime Minister’s statement came as he was discussing cricket with his aides. “This team has the talent to beat India,” he said.

The Prime Minister wished the team well ahead of their high-tension meeting against India. Millions of people around the world will connect as the two great rivals face off against each other.

“Insha Allah, Pakistan will beat India tomorrow,” he said.

Records are meant to be broken, says Babar Azam

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam warned India on Thursday, saying the national team would not think about Pakistan’s past performances in their clash with India on Sunday.

Pakistan have lost all seven World Cup clashes (50 over) against India as well as five Twenty20 World Cup matches and are starting as “underdogs”.

Bursting with confidence, Babar stressed that the past did not matter to his players.

“To be honest, what happened is beyond us,” Babar said in a virtual press conference on Saturday, as the two nations buzzed in anticipation of an exciting game.

“We want to use our abilities and our confidence on match day to get a better result.

“Records are made to be broken.”

Tickets for the match sold out hours after they went on sale after the UAE government cleared a 70% crowd for Twenty20 World Cup matches in a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

South Asian nuclear rivals have only played in multinational events like the World Cups and Champions Trophy, as strained relations have stalled bilateral cricket since 2007.

Pakistan toured India in 2012 for five limited matches, but ties were not fully restored as the two countries continued to disagree on multiple issues, with the Kashmir issue and terrorism in top of the list.

Babar has admitted it will be a game full of intensity.

“The matches between Pakistan and India are always full of intensity, so we have to perform well in all three departments of the game,” Babar said.

