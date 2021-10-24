Vaccine makers have played a big part in India’s success: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked national vaccine manufacturers for their role in “India’s success story”. Meeting with seven domestic manufacturers in the context of the administration of 100 crore vaccine doses, he praised their efforts which have taken the country to the next level and said that they “have played an important role in the success from India, “an official statement said. He appreciated their hard work and the trust they placed during the pandemic. The Prime Minister also stressed that the country needs to institutionalize the best practices learned over the past one and a half years, and said that this is an opportunity to change our practices, in line with the standards. global. He said the whole world admires India, against the backdrop of the successful vaccination campaign, and called on vaccine manufacturers to work together continuously to be ready for future challenges. “National vaccine manufacturers have appreciated the Prime Minister’s vision and dynamic leadership in providing ongoing advice and support for vaccine development. They also praised the unprecedented collaboration between government and industry, and applauded regulatory reforms, streamlined procedures, timely approvals, and the open, supportive nature of government throughout this effort, ”says the press release. “They noted that if the country had followed the old standards there would have been a considerable delay and ‘we would not have been able to reach the level of immunization that we have achieved so far”, “he said. added. Adar Poonawala of the Serum Institute of India praised the regulatory reforms put in place by the government, while Dr Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech thanked the Prime Minister for taking Covaxin, and for the continued support and motivation during its development. Pankaj Patel, President of Cadila Healthcare, thanked the Prime Minister for speaking about the DNA-based vaccine at the United Nations General Assembly. Mahima Datla of Biological E Ltd said the prime minister’s vision helped the country reach the vaccination milestone. Dr Sanjay Singh of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals spoke about the importance of innovation and upstream integration in the field of vaccine development. Satish Reddy of Dr. Reddy’s Lab appreciated the collaboration between government and industry throughout this effort, while Dr. Rajesh Jain of Panacea Biotec praised the government’s continued communication throughout the pandemic. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present during the interaction.

