Donald Trump calls Meghan McCain a ‘bully’ and ‘lowlife’ after claiming to be bullied on ‘The View’





Meghan McCain has been in the headlines all week for making outrageous statements about her time on The View. The Republican expert has released an audiobook titled “Bad Republican” in which she denounces the allegedly “toxic” work environment she endured throughout her show. After a week of a media blitz, Donald Trump released a statement in which McCain called her a “bully” and a “thug.”

Meghan McCain and Donald Trump | William B. Plowman / NBC NewsWire / ANDY JACOBSOHN / AFP via Getty Images Why is Donald Trump attacking Meghan McCain?

While The View panel did not respond to McCain’s allegations, there are others who are taking advantage of the political expert doing the rounds in the press. Trump issued a statement slamming McCain and attacking his father, the late Senator John McCain.

“Isn’t it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a thug, is now complaining that she was the one who was bullied by the Slobs and maniacs on the radical left of The View? ” the statement read.

Trump then reminded the former ABC day co-host that he was the one who “made it possible for his father to have the longest funeral in the world”, although the former president was not ” a fan”. He then called the late senator “RINO” and continued to make allegations about voter fraud in Arizona.

Trump went on to suggest that McCain “fight against the losers of The View like she fights against very good, well-meaning Republicans.”

McCain saw the statement and responded on Twitter with the following tweet: “Thanks for the ad boomer. “

Meghan McCain | Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

RELATED: The View: ABC Inundated With Pleas To Firing Meghan McCain, Report Says

Meghan McCain opens up about suspected toxicity on ‘The View’

One of McCain’s biggest claims in his “Bad Republican” memoir is that The View operates in a toxic environment, claiming that anyone who watches the show can understand it.

“I feel like everyone knows that. You can watch the show and see that it is off-balance, disorganized, and rowdy. For me personally, it was extremely isolating because of my political ideology, ”she said in an interview with Variety. “I was the only curator of the series. The third year they ended up hiring a producer for me who was also a conservative. “

McCain says that being the resident curator of the panel, “people have expressed their anger at the [Trump] administration ‘on it.

Meghan McCain | Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

RELATED: The View: Meghan McCain Apologizes For Helping Donald Trump’s Racist Rhetoric

Fallout with Whoopi Goldberg

Trump alluded to McCain when discussing his falling out with his co-hosts. One of the major revelations is that McCain felt Whoopi Goldberg didn’t want her anymore in The View. McCain said she noticed him after the “Girl, stop talking” incident that happened in December 2019.

“It was humiliating for me, and I’m a serious person. I felt like I was being spoken to as if I was a kid and a kid,” she said in an interview with Variety. “And when things go viral on Twitter and people write things down, it really makes an impact on you. I felt very lonely.”

McCain claims to “love Whoopi” but she “felt at one point that she had stopped respecting her” and “it was difficult”.

“I wish things were different. I know she had her own dark moments, ”she added. “When I was on the show, she almost died of pneumonia. I wish we had better leadership that could have stopped a lot of things.”

Meghan McCain’s “Bad Republican” is now available on Audible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/donald-trump-blasts-meghan-mccain-bully-lowlife-claims-being-bullied-off-the-view.html/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ny.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos