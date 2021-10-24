ISI uses Bangladeshi media for anti-India propaganda





NEW DELHI: Information generated by Indian agencies in September had indicated that the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, and its Foreign Office, as part of their new emphasis on a soft and nuanced approach to countering the India internationally, had carried out a project that involved reaching out to Bangladesh-based media figures and organizations. The project is still ongoing.

The purpose of this is twofold: to create a favorable opinion of the Imran Khan government and to generate a negative perception of the policies pursued by the Narendra Modi government in the minds of ordinary people of Bangladesh, using the Bangladeshi media. The use of local media and personalities has been and continues to be done to increase the credibility of news and content with local readers and viewers.

Indian officials, who generated these contributions, told the Sunday Guardian that the project was designed in such a way as not to allow the media fraternity in Bangladesh to realize that they are being used as part of Pakistani propaganda. . A BDT (Bangladeshi Taka) 1 crore fund has been allocated for this project.

Indian officials have identified at least six prominent Bangladeshi news channels that have become a platform for this Pakistan-sponsored propaganda war. None of these channels are aware of how their scope is being misused by the ISI.

The content, the narrative pushes a pro-Pakistani story that revolves around how under Imran Khan the country has seen many positive changes. The second story, which operates on a completely separate platform, shows how India is witnessing damaging changes under the current exemption. The idea is to force the people of Bangladesh to start thinking negatively about India, which will automatically impact bilateral relations between the two countries, an official said.

For this, journalists, media channels and social media influencers on Twitter and Facebook were identified and approached with a proposal to include content given to them by agencies that work underground for ISI and the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This pool of journalists and media influencers then widened given the echo it generated.

This nuanced approach to carrying out the propaganda war by Pakistan, which has been practiced by hostile countries since historical times, received a boost in the two years since Imran Khan came to power. and he appointed Boston educated Moeed Yusuf as his man on Friday on safety issues. . In addition to waging a low-intensity, non-state-executed war, Pakistan is now significantly focused on developing softer methods to counter India, which goes beyond paying millions of dollars each. year in lobbying and public relations in the US, UK and Europe. organizations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sundayguardianlive.com/news/isi-using-bangladesh-media-anti-india-propaganda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos