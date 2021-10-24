Prepare for the Future: PM Modi to Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturers

The Center on Saturday called on states and union territories to share their plans to increase coverage for the second dose, as less than a third of beneficiaries vaccinated at 100 crore have received the second injection so far, a a defect that could paralyze the country’s ongoing struggle. against the pandemic.

The directive came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the country’s leading vaccine makers to develop a strategy on continuing research to tackle any future pandemic.

Read also | Covid situation in Bengal deteriorates with 974 new cases, 12 new deaths recorded

Interaction with Modi was attended by Cyrus Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla from Serum Institute of India, Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella from Bharat Biotech International, Pankaj Patel and Shervil Patel from Zydus Cadila, Mahima Datla and Narender Mantela from Biological E. Ltd, Sanjay Singh and Satish Ramanlal Mehta from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, Satish Reddy and Deepak Sapra from Dr Reddys Lab and Rajesh Jain and Harshit Jain from Panacea Biotec.

SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ON DH ONLY

Hailing the role of domestic vaccine manufacturers after India crosses the 100 crore vaccination mark, Modi said the country needs to institutionalize the best practices learned over the course of a year and a half.

This is an opportunity to modify our practices in line with world standards. Vaccine makers need to work together continuously to be ready for future challenges, Modi said.

Read also | Singapore removes India and 5 other South Asian countries from travel restrictions list

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, said they discussed how to move the industry forward to prepare for future pandemics and continue to build capacity, among others.

All over the world now, countries are going to invest in vaccine production and India must stay ahead. We have discussed how to do this with industry and government, said Poonawallah. At the meeting, domestic vaccine makers applauded regulatory reforms, streamlined procedures, timely approvals, and the government’s open, supportive nature throughout this effort.

Center reviews progress

At a review meeting on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health provided an update on the progress of Covid-19 vaccination in states and UTs. The ministry asked them to generate a list of beneficiaries at the district level for the administration of the second dose and advised them to develop a plan involving the district magistrates to reach the beneficiaries.

Read | Life expectancy in India dropped by two years due to Covid-19: study

According to data published by the Ministry of Health, to date 71.24 cr first doses covering 76% of the eligible population and 30.06 cr second doses covering 32.0% of the eligible population have been administered.

In a meeting with the Health Secretaries and Mission Directors of the State and UT National Health Mission (NHM), Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed out the large number of eligible beneficiaries who have not received their second dose.

Read also | US work with India on vaccine manufacturing saves lives, says DFC chief

States / UTs have also been urged to improve immunization dynamics and accelerate coverage as the country prepares to immunize all eligible population by the end of the year.

They were also advised to identify and prioritize districts with low coverage for targeted action and explore the demands of mobilization efforts, address local challenges, the need for supplementary immunization centers and improve access in rural areas. They were also asked to share their strategies for improving second dose coverage.

“Buy online, avoid travel”

With Diwali around the corner, the Union government issued an advisory on Saturday, urging people to shop online and avoid unnecessary travel to keep infection rates in check. He advised against mass gatherings in containment areas and neighborhoods with a positivity rate greater than 5%.

Discover the latest videos from DH