Politics
Prepare for the Future: PM Modi to Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturers
The Center on Saturday called on states and union territories to share their plans to increase coverage for the second dose, as less than a third of beneficiaries vaccinated at 100 crore have received the second injection so far, a a defect that could paralyze the country’s ongoing struggle. against the pandemic.
The directive came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the country’s leading vaccine makers to develop a strategy on continuing research to tackle any future pandemic.
Read also | Covid situation in Bengal deteriorates with 974 new cases, 12 new deaths recorded
Interaction with Modi was attended by Cyrus Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla from Serum Institute of India, Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella from Bharat Biotech International, Pankaj Patel and Shervil Patel from Zydus Cadila, Mahima Datla and Narender Mantela from Biological E. Ltd, Sanjay Singh and Satish Ramanlal Mehta from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, Satish Reddy and Deepak Sapra from Dr Reddys Lab and Rajesh Jain and Harshit Jain from Panacea Biotec.
SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ON DH ONLY
Hailing the role of domestic vaccine manufacturers after India crosses the 100 crore vaccination mark, Modi said the country needs to institutionalize the best practices learned over the course of a year and a half.
This is an opportunity to modify our practices in line with world standards. Vaccine makers need to work together continuously to be ready for future challenges, Modi said.
Read also | Singapore removes India and 5 other South Asian countries from travel restrictions list
Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, said they discussed how to move the industry forward to prepare for future pandemics and continue to build capacity, among others.
All over the world now, countries are going to invest in vaccine production and India must stay ahead. We have discussed how to do this with industry and government, said Poonawallah. At the meeting, domestic vaccine makers applauded regulatory reforms, streamlined procedures, timely approvals, and the government’s open, supportive nature throughout this effort.
Center reviews progress
At a review meeting on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health provided an update on the progress of Covid-19 vaccination in states and UTs. The ministry asked them to generate a list of beneficiaries at the district level for the administration of the second dose and advised them to develop a plan involving the district magistrates to reach the beneficiaries.
Read | Life expectancy in India dropped by two years due to Covid-19: study
According to data published by the Ministry of Health, to date 71.24 cr first doses covering 76% of the eligible population and 30.06 cr second doses covering 32.0% of the eligible population have been administered.
In a meeting with the Health Secretaries and Mission Directors of the State and UT National Health Mission (NHM), Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed out the large number of eligible beneficiaries who have not received their second dose.
Read also | US work with India on vaccine manufacturing saves lives, says DFC chief
States / UTs have also been urged to improve immunization dynamics and accelerate coverage as the country prepares to immunize all eligible population by the end of the year.
They were also advised to identify and prioritize districts with low coverage for targeted action and explore the demands of mobilization efforts, address local challenges, the need for supplementary immunization centers and improve access in rural areas. They were also asked to share their strategies for improving second dose coverage.
“Buy online, avoid travel”
With Diwali around the corner, the Union government issued an advisory on Saturday, urging people to shop online and avoid unnecessary travel to keep infection rates in check. He advised against mass gatherings in containment areas and neighborhoods with a positivity rate greater than 5%.
Discover the latest videos from DH
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/prepare-for-future-pm-modi-to-covid-19-vaccine-makers-1043454.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]