Bob Woodward finds “seven conspiratorial actions” by Trump and Bannon





Investigative reporter Bob Woodward said his reporting showed “seven conspiratorial actions” between former President Donald Trump and Steve Bannon in an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Claiming to have made a new discovery, Woodward said his book, Peril, which he wrote with fellow Washington Post reporter Robert Costa, sets out the blueprint for a scandal similar to the Watergate controversy that is currently plaguing the media. under investigation by a select House committee responsible for the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

“I just looked back at what we have in the book, and quite straight up, we have the dots. We haven’t connected them, although they are there,” Woodward said in an interview with CNN on Thursday. .

“There are seven conspiratorial actions by Trump and Bannon, essentially, to overthrow and destroy the certification process who will be the next president. And when you think about it, it’s like Watergate.”

Woodward, who helped expose the Watergate scandal in the 1970s in the Nixon administration with Carl Bernstein, aired after CNN’s John Berman played a clip of Jan. 6 panel member Rep. Liz Cheney, linking Trump to Bannon in the lead. – until the Capitol riot.

“It appears that Mr. Bannon had extensive knowledge of the Jan. 6 plans and likely played an important role in formulating those plans,” Cheney said at the select committee meeting. “Mr. Bannon was in the ‘war room’ at the Willard on January 6. He also appears to have detailed knowledge of the President’s efforts to sell millions of Americans the fraud that the election was stolen.”

CARL BERNSTEIN CALLS FOR AN INVESTIGATION ON THE SUPPORT OF “PSYCHOPATH” TRUMP

Bannon was Trump’s chief White House strategist for much of 2017. And although he was not a member of the administration at the time of the 2020 election and the seat of Congress on January 6 then as lawmakers gathered in Washington to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory, he had reappeared as a force on the outside, spurring Trump on. Bannon acted as the senior political adviser behind an effort, centered on what the allies called a “command center” at the Willard InterContinental Washington hotel, to overturn the 2020 election results.

Woodward took a page of notes and went over some of the “conspiracy actions” he had mentioned.

“First, on December 30, Bannon talks to Trump and says, ‘You have to make a spectacular comeback to Washington,'” Woodward said, paraphrasing some of Peril’s quotes. “Trump is in Mar-a-Lago, he’s going to have a New Year’s party there, but he’s coming back, and Bannon says to Trump, ‘You have to call Vice President Pence off the ski slopes,’ where Pence’s staff and advisers kind of hid it because they know that in a week’s time he’ll have to certify or decide what he’s going to do about who the next president will be. Time to count here ” , and if we can challenge Biden’s legitimacy, that casts a shadow over Biden’s presidency, and then, he said, “We’re going to kill Biden’s presidency in the nursery. The violent language, of course, was overt. , the violence itself, January 6. “

“Then on January 5th, as Liz Cheney pointed out, Bannon meets with others, including Rudy Giuliani and their bogus Republicans, to block Biden’s certification, then you put it all in, and Trump released a false statement. at the time, it’s on the public record saying that he and Pence agreed that Pence has the power to step aside and basically get Trump certified as president. But that’s totally untrue, “Woodward added.

Despite pressure from Trump and the chaos of January 6, Pence did not attempt to return the results to some states Trump lost in November. In fact, he sent a letter to Congress saying he did not have the power to reject Electoral College votes, dealing a further blow to Trump’s hopes of denying Biden a presidential victory.

The House voted Thursday to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the select committee. Prior to that, in her speech, Cheney, a Republican, said that arguments by Trump and Bannon that relevant information sought by the committee is protected by executive privilege “appear to reveal” that Trump was “personally involved in the process. planning and execution “of the events of January 6.

If the Justice Department prosecutes Bannon and he is found guilty, he could face fines of up to $ 100,000 and up to one year in prison. Woodward predicted the Justice Department will go further and appoint a special advocate.

“We have a very clear case. I suspect it is entirely possible that Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special advocate to look into this, as the evidence is so clear for a massive Watergate-style attempt to destroy the process. elect a president, ”said Woodward.

