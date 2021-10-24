Aravind Yelerys book examines Xi Jinping and China’s control over state-owned enterprises: The Tribune India

Manoj Joshi

In many ways, this book examines the very heart of the Chinese system, the powerful state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that form the backbone of the Chinese state and economy. For a while, people believed that SOEs were doomed to disappear and be replaced by a host of private sector giants. This does not happen; state-owned enterprises, owned by central government and provinces, have in fact come back to life and, if anything, it is the private sector that is feeling the heat of the internal politics of the Communist side of China ( PCC).

Much of it has to do with how the CCP has changed under Xi Jinping. He extended his authority in an unprecedented way. In 2016, Xi launched a movement to strengthen the CCP’s leadership over state-owned enterprises, claiming that the modern state-owned enterprise system was special in integrating “party leadership into all aspects of corporate governance.” Subsequently, it became binding for all public companies to codify the role of CPC in their corporate governance.

Last September, the General Office of the CPC Central Committee released an important document calling on the United Front’s labor departments to increase the party’s ideological work and influence in the private sector. It became clear that the CPC intended to do the same with the private sector in the name of building “a modern private enterprise system with Chinese characteristics”.

Dr Yelery, Principal Investigator at HSBC Business School in Beijing, provides a detailed and expert overview of the relationship between the Chinese state and state-owned enterprises and integrates it into a broader understanding of the nature of state capitalism in China. He examined the ebb and flow of restructuring and economic reform in China, starting with the decollectivization of agriculture and using it to kickstart industrial transformation.

In terms of reform, he compared the experience of other socialist economies such as Eastern Europe and the USSR and notes that the Chinese style of phased implementation has worked much more successfully. Radical measures have been taken, but within the framework of public enterprises and the planned economy.

Indians familiar with their own public sector enterprises (PSEs) may not realize that the Chinese public enterprise is an entirely different creature and has become a global player in various fields. As the book notes, in 40 years of operation, some 82 Chinese state-owned enterprises have made the Fortune 500 list.

Indeed, state-owned enterprises are at the forefront of Xi’s ambitious Belt and Road initiative. Since 2014, Chinese state-owned enterprises have either financed, built or operated projects such as ports, pipelines, railways, power plants, bridges, tunnels, etc. worldwide. Although owned by the state, many of them are attractive enough to raise Western funds.

Now everything seems to be fluctuating as Xi Jinping cracks down on the private sector, promotes the notion of “common prosperity” and people wonder if China is going to take another somersault and come up with a neo-Maoist framework. . A new emphasis on state-owned enterprises is also a signal of the importance of political control that the CCP attaches to its policies. For the party, what matters most is political survival. He is deeply anxious about the consequences that could flow from the West’s kind of unbridled capitalism, and therefore from the takeover of Hong Kong.

One factor that many have not noted is that much more than India, it is China, despite its huge exports, that has consistently promoted “aatmanirbharta”. Yelery points out that the Chinese economy is becoming closed because the CCP does not want “global players to crush the performance of local industries.” The dual circulation system aims to provide quality products for domestic consumption, the secondary function of which would be to serve the export market.

As Yelery notes, the Chinese have an ambitious goal not only to have an economic and political system “with Chinese characteristics”, but to develop “a complete system as an alternative to the Western system”. In all of this, state-owned enterprises play a key role in insulating China from geopolitical uncertainties and fostering domestic growth.