PM Narendra Modi addresses nation on achieving 100 crore vaccination milestone | Odisha News | Latest Odisha News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to reach the 100 crore vaccination mark.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister hailed the difficult but remarkable feat of administering 100 crore doses of vaccine. He said that 100 crore vaccinations is not just a number, but a reflection of the strength of the country, it is the creation of a new chapter in history. It’s a picture of a new India that sets tough goals for itself and knows how to achieve them.

The Prime Minister noted that today many people compare India’s vaccination program with other countries around the world. He said that the speed at which India has crossed the 100 crore, 1 billion mark is also appreciated. However, he pointed out, in this analysis, the starting point for India is often missed. He said developed countries had decades of expertise in vaccine research and development. India depended mainly on vaccines produced by these countries. He said that for this reason, when the biggest pandemic of the century struck, various questions were raised about India’s ability to tackle the global pandemic. Questions like, where will India get the money to buy so many vaccines from other countries? When will India receive the vaccine? Will the Indian people get vaccinated or not? Will India be able to immunize enough people to prevent the spread of the pandemic? Responded by accomplishing this feat of administering 100 crore vaccinations. He pointed out that India not only administered 100 crore vaccine doses to its citizens, but also did it for free. He said that the acceptance that India enjoys in the world as a pharmaceutical hub will be further strengthened.

The Prime Minister said that at the start of the Corona pandemic, people feared that it would be very difficult to tackle this pandemic in a democracy like India. Questions have also been raised as to whether so much restraint and so much discipline works here? He said that for us democracy means taking everyone out – Sabka Saath. The country has launched the “Free vaccine and vaccine for all” campaign. The vaccines were given to the poor, the rich, the rural and the urban. He pointed out that the country has only one mantra that if the disease does not discriminate, then there can be no discrimination in vaccination. He said that is why it was ensured that the culture of VIP entitlement did not dominate the vaccination campaign.

The prime minister said questions had been raised that most people in India would not go to the vaccination center to be vaccinated. Reluctance to immunize remains a major challenge even today in many large developed countries around the world. But the Indian people responded by taking 100 crore doses of vaccine. He said that a campaign is “everyone’s effort” and if everyone’s efforts are synergized, the results are amazing. He said the government has made public participation the first line of defense in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that India’s whole vaccination program was born in the womb of science, developed on scientific basis and reached all four directions through scientific methods. He said it is a matter of pride for all of us that India’s entire immunization program is science-based, science-driven and science-based. He said that before the vaccine was made and until the vaccine was administered, the whole campaign was based on a scientific approach. The challenge was also a need to increase production. After that, distribution to different states and rapid delivery of vaccines to remote areas. But, with scientific methods and new innovations, the country has found solutions to these challenges. Resources have been increased at an extraordinary rate. He said that the Cowin platform, made in India, not only was convenient for ordinary people, but also made the work of our medical staff easier.

The Prime Minister said that experts and many domestic and foreign agencies are very positive about the Indian economy. Today, not only are record investments coming into Indian companies, but new employment opportunities are also being created for young people. With a record investment in start-ups, unicorns are being made. New energies are also visible in the housing sector. He said that many reforms and initiatives taken in recent months will play an important role in accelerating the growth of the Indian economy. He said that during the pandemic, the agricultural sector kept our economy strong. Today, government purchases of food grains are at an all time high. The money goes directly into farmers’ bank accounts.

The Prime Minister insisted that people buy every little thing, which is made in India, which was made by the hard work of an Indian. He said this will only be possible with individual efforts. Just as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is a mass movement, in the same way, buying items made in India, buying items made by Indians, being Vocal for Local must be put into practice.

The Prime Minister said the country knows how to set big goals and achieve them. But, for that, we have to be constantly careful. He pointed out that no matter how good the cover is, no matter how modern the armor is, even if the armor offers a complete guarantee of protection, the weapons are not given up during battle. Likewise, he said there was no reason to be careless. He asked the people to celebrate our holidays with the greatest care.

