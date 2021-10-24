Politics
Prime Minister calls for arms for vaccine before winter
The Prime Minister has issued a call to arms ahead of winter, urging all people over 50 to receive their booster shots when they receive the call.
The booster program is well advanced with over four million booster doses already administered. The national reservation service had its busiest week of callback reservations, with nearly half a million jabs booked on Wednesday and Thursday alone.
The NHS will contact you to offer a booster shot if you are eligible and anyone who receives an invitation must book online or by calling 119.
Young people between the ages of 12 and 15 can now book their jabs through the National Booking Service, with appointments available at 90 vaccination centers across the country starting next week, with more to come next month. .
The phenomenal national effort seen during the first phase of the vaccination program has already saved around 130,000 lives, with almost 95 million doses delivered across the UK.
As stated in the fall-winter plan, the winter months will lead to increased transmission of viruses. Vaccines are our best line of defense, but data shows that the natural immunity provided by vaccines will wane over time, especially for the elderly and those most at risk for Covid. Recent studies suggest that protection against death drops from 95% to 80% for AstraZeneca after six months, and from 99% to 90% for Pfizer.
The booster program is designed to supplement this declining immunity for those most at risk during the winter months. A 15% drop in efficiency could lead to many more preventable deaths and severe illness from Covid. Initial results from Pfizer show that a booster dose can increase the protection of our vaccines by up to 95.6% against symptomatic infection. This extra protection is vital, and anyone over the age of 50 or at high risk of Covid will be asked to be recalled six months after their second dose.
Getting your booster dose will also help the NHS during the already difficult fall and winter time. The second phase of the government’s national campaign was launched today, encouraging people to get vaccinated against Covid and the flu as soon as possible.
Infection rates continue to rise across the country, as predicted in the fall and winter plan. The immunization program remains open to anyone who has not received their first or second dose during the initial phase, and they are encouraged to come forward to protect themselves and others.
A single dose program is underway for every 12 to 15 year olds, protecting young people from catching and transmitting the virus, preventing them from becoming seriously ill, and preventing further disruption in education.
The national reservation system is now open to 12-15 year olds, with millions of letters to be sent to parents and guardians of children aged 12 to 15 over the coming weeks urging them to reserve the vaccine online or by calling the 119.
Winter is a difficult time for the NHS and, coupled with waning vaccine immunity after six months, it is vital that everyone eligible for a vaccine shows up for their dose. Vaccines save lives and are our best defense against Covid.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:
Vaccines are our way through this winter. We have made phenomenal progress but our work is not yet finished, and we know that vaccine protection can decline after 6 months.
To ensure your safety, the safety of your loved ones and everyone around you, please obtain your reminder when you receive the call.
We can and will beat this virus, but only if we listen to science and take care of each other. This is a call to everyone, whether you are eligible for a booster, have not yet received your second dose, or your child is eligible for a dose – vaccines are safe, they save lives and they are our way out of this pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-issues-vaccine-call-to-arms-ahead-of-winter
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
