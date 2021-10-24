Obama denounces the “wickedness” of the GOP during his campaign for McAuliffe in Virginia.





RICHMOND, Virginia Former President Barack Obama, campaigning for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia on Saturday, closely watched the gubernatorial race, presented the Nov. 2 election as an opportunity to decisively reject rhetoric and the policies of another former president, Donald Trump.

“We were at a crossroads right now, both here in America and around the world,” Obama told a crowd of about 2,000 people gathered outside on the Virginia Commonwealth University campus. “Because there is a vibe there. There is a politics of wickedness, of division and conflict, of tribalism and cynicism. It is one way. But the good news is that there is another. way where we come together and solve big problems. “

As of 10 days before election day, polls have shown a close race between McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, who has Trump’s approval for the job. Youngkin kept Trump at bay, avoiding election appearances with him as he tried to appeal to an electorate who backed President Joe Biden by 10 percentage points last year. But Youngkin also called for auditing the voting machines and launched “Election Integrity Task Force” efforts that play on lies and other baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

Virginia Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe greets former President Barack Obama at his campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Obama linked support for such conspiracy theories to the Jan.6 riots on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters trying to block certification of Biden’s victory.

“Why are you ready to defend? When are you ready to say no to your own supporters? What are you ready to say? There are things that are more important than being elected,” Obama said . “And maybe American democracy is one of those things.”

Christian Martinez, a spokesperson for Youngkin, said the Obama appearance fosters “the fantasies of Terry and the left because they can’t trust their failed record and radical take on the to come up”.

Youngkin said he believed Biden was legitimately elected and criticized a pro-Trump right-wing rally last week where attendees pledged allegiance to a flag which organizers said was present during the riot. But the post from Obama, McAuliffe and others on Saturday reinforced a strategy to make Youngkin a Trump-like figure in the eyes of voters in Virginia.

“Glenn Youngkin is not a reasonable Republican,” McAuliffe told the crowd. “I call him Donald Trump in khaki. Do we want a Donald Trump pocket dog to be our governor here in the Commonwealth? No, we don’t.”

Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison called Youngkin a Trump “fanboy.” Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, like Obama, has asserted that running is essential to preserving democracy and voting rights. And Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has broadened the criticism to include Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida and Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, two Republicans who have gained national attention for opposing vaccination mandates in their states. .

Think about what’s going on in Florida and what is happening in Texas, Stoney said in his opening remarks. Do you want these policies in Virginia?

Virginia gubernatorial campaigns come the year after the presidential election, and the results are often seen as a judgment on the party in the White House and a harbinger of midterm elections.

McAuliffe, a former governor, was barred by Virginia state law from serving a second consecutive term. His enduring popularity with Democrats helped him get through a primary, but McAuliffe found in Youngkin a Republican who cautiously navigated Trump-era politics and was not easily defined.

Youngkin preferred not to nationalize the race like the Democrats did, his reluctance to campaign alongside Trump extending to other prominent Republican substitutes who were absent from Virginia on the home stretch.

I’m surprised Donald Trump didn’t come, Harrison told reporters ahead of Saturday’s rally. I mean, he’s already backed Youngkin six times, so you’d think you’d be here. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter to us whether Trump comes or not. Glenn Youngkin will lose this race.

Obama’s visit was part of a series of visits by National Democrats who have marched to increase voter turnout and lift McAuliffe in recent weeks. President Joe Biden will return to Virginia next week for his second event with McAuliffe. First Lady Jill Biden, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and rock star Dave Matthews are among those who have rallied or are expected to rally with McAuliffe.

Youngkin, in the middle of a statewide bus tour, ended Saturday with a rally outside a farmers market near Glen Allen, where he was greeted by an estimated 2,000 crowd. He made a brief mention of Obama, who at the McAuliffe event mocked Youngkin, a former college basketball player, for shooting baskets in commercials.

I just challenged Barack Obama to a one-on-one match, Youngkin told his audience, referring to a tweeted video of him nailing a three-point and calling on Obama to play.

But Youngkin mostly focused, as he did throughout his campaign, on state and local issues such as taxes and schools. He spoke of a promise from Virginia that’s at stake.

The spirits of our founding fathers are all around us, said Youngkin. And we have to live up to it. It’s not about me. It’s about you. So tonight. I ask you to hire me to go and work for you.

