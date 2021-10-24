In the mind of Xi Jinping (and 2)



Emilio by Miguel Calabia the



23 Oct 2021















But beyond the classics, as the son of a leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping was trained in Marxism-Leninism and Maosmo. Marxism-Leninism provided him with a theory capable of explaining socio-economic reality in a systematic and logical manner. Another attraction of Marxism-Leninism, especially in China, is its dialectics. The thesis, the antithesis and the synthesis can take on a very attractive air of yin and yang. Alongside Marxism (or perhaps we should say above Marxism?) Is Mao Zedong’s thought which emphasizes community and permanent revolution.

Like many Communists of his generation, Xi Jinping drew valuable lessons from the collapse of the USSR. By the late 1970s, classical communist systems had entered a zone of turmoil; they no longer gave of themselves. Deng Xiaoping and Gorbachev drew very different conclusions from this crisis. For Gorbachev, the solution was perestroika (economic reconstruction) and glasnost (political openness whose main element was greater freedom of expression). For Deng, the solution lay in reforming administrative structures that would pave the way for economic reform. The essential difference was the weight that each believed that political reform should have. Zero, for Deng, and 50% for Gorbachev.

In the spring of 1989, the two visions collided. In April, reformist Hu Yaobang, a man whose ideas had much in common with Gorbachev, passed away. His death was the trigger for students to take to the streets to protest demanding reforms. On May 15, Gorbachev takes him to Beijing, at the most inconvenient time for the Chinese authorities, who fear that his presence will galvanize the students. The Chinese authorities managed his visit as well as possible and as soon as he left, they took charge of the students from Tiananmen Square.

From this incident and the disappearance of the USSR, the Chinese leaders have learned several lessons, which they have not forgotten to this day. The main one was that the Soviet leadership went against their own history, against their own roots. The original sin is found at the XXth Congress of the Communist Party of the USSR, when Khrushchev shed light on Stalin’s crimes and denounced his cult of personality. There began a slippery slope, which led to the questioning of Lenin and of Marxism itself.

The Chinese learned that it was not easy to shake up the figure of Mao too much, it was not going to happen as with the Soviets and Stalin. The furthest we could go was what Deng Xiaoping said at the time, that Mao was 70% right and 30% wrong. Even this claim today, in which the figure of Mao stands up, would seem heretical. The CCP leadership is not here today to attack the figure of Mao. Just as in Russia there are those nostalgic for Stalin and there are more of them than it seems, the same is true in China, where there is a neo-Maostan current which thinks that he went too far by giving free rein to private initiative in the economy and now the egalitarianism of yesteryear. Xi Jinping winked at this trend, and political scientist Li Weidong even claimed that Xi was a die-hard fan of Mao. I rather prefer the opinion of Jude Blachette, author of Chinas New Red Guards, who thinks that even if Xi Jinping sympathizes with the neo-Maos, he is not one of them.

Xi prefers to align himself with the neo-authoritarians / neo-conservatives. For them, what China needs is an enlightened autocracy. A strong leader capable of adopting the necessary economic reforms. A strong state is vital for ensuring development and stability. The Communist Party must remain at the forefront of politics and economics, preventing the state ship from encountering either of two looming pitfalls: a colored revolution or a return to extremism. of the Cultural Revolution. If you look at Xi’s performance since coming to power, the label of neo-authoritarian suits him very well.

Another component of his thought is nationalism. In communist countries, it often happened that when faith in communism waned, nationalism emerged as a surrogate ideology. The official story is that China is a great and ancient civilization. Precisely to maintain this account, the figure of Confucius was recovered. In the 19th century, the West took advantage of the weakness of the Qing dynasty – a foreign dynasty (they were of Manch origin, by the way) to inflict on China the humiliations of the opium wars and unequal treaties. There was a lot more humiliation, but these two are the ones that have remained the most recorded. From 1949, with the triumph of the Chinese revolution, the rejuvenation and renewal of the nation began.

All nationalism works best if it has an enemy. In this case, the enemy is the democratic West, which was already at the origin of the fall of the USSR. Bougon evokes a secret document that leaked in 2013, Communiqué on the current state of the ideological sphere. The document lists several ideological threats from the West: 1) Western constitutional democracy, the hallmarks of which are separation of powers, multiparty system, general elections and an independent judiciary; 2) Universal values, that is to say the Western claim that its values ​​should prevail throughout Humanity; 3) Civil society, which gives primacy to the individual over society and which, if adopted, will create a rift between the CCP and society; 4) neoliberalism, with its theory of self-regulated markets, which will weaken government control over the economy; 5) The Western idea of ​​journalism, compared to didactic journalism, written with Marxist criteria and linked to Party discipline; 6) Historical nihilism, which leads to the questioning of national myths and 7) The critique of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

If these are the Western threats to be faced, the document also captures what China should be in contrast: our nation is a socialist nation with a specific history and a unique reality. Whatever system or methods are appropriate for our nation, it is something that should be decided by the national circumstances of our nation. Simply copying the political system or political methods of another country would make no sense and could even have dire consequences for the future of our nation. China is a socialist nation and a developing superpower. We must use the beneficial aspects of foreign political civilizations, but never at the cost of abandoning the basic political system of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Either way, the Western model would run out of steam as we began to see with the 2008 crisis, which was followed by traumatic events like Brxit or Trump’s chaotic presidency. Faced with a chaotic and unpredictable democracy that does not bring to power real leaders but populist figures, China can offer an alternative model in Xi’s eyes. China as a civilizing power is deeply rooted in the Chinese mind. During the centuries of the Empire, China spread its culture and technological advances to its neighbors; During the Maosmo, China exported its variety of Marxism. Why couldn’t he now export his model to a world disappointed with democracy? His unfunded pockets have guaranteed him the sympathy of many governments in developing countries, tired of having to deal with the terms of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Interest in Chinese culture and language is growing around the world. Why not dream of the possibility of China replacing the United States, in both soft power and hard power?

In the last chapter Bougon wonders if there is something that can be called the thought of Xi Jinping, in the same way that there was a thought of Mao Zedong. In Chinese practice, it is common for every leader to leave their mark in the form of a slogan that sums up their goals. Xi Jinping’s is: Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

From 2020 to 2035, the goal is to create a moderately prosperous society. Between 2035 and 2050, China ser la primera potencia econmica del mundo y ser una sociedad prspera, fuerte, democrtica (no tengo claro cul es su concepto de democracia, pero no creo que tenga mucho que ver con el mo), avanzada culturalmente, armoniosa and beautiful. Obviously – I don’t know why I bother to watch it – the CCP will be at the center of things and will continue to rule society and the economy.

All of the above is more of a program than a thought. Bourgon puts it more elegantly: nothing indicates that he is the author of a coherent doctrine of his own. Dissident Murong Xuecun calls his thinking market totalitarianism. It is an interesting and unusual combination. The failure of the USSR made us believe that a totalitarian regime would be incapable of managing a market economy. China proves that it is possible, if it de facto renounces Marxism. It is important to distinguish between defending a theory and applying it.

In the last few pages, Bourgon talks briefly about the long-term viability of the Chinese regime. It seems that Bourgon is aligned with authors like the synologist David Shambaugh, who believes that the regime is weaker than it appears and points to certain weaknesses: the flight of the rich and the outflows of capital, political repression, lack of faith in the system, an exhausted economy, Bourgon corruption seems to agree, when in the last pages of the book he says that in seeking to make his country the first industrial power by 2049 () Xi unleashes forces that can turn against him. . A creative and innovative China may not be satisfied with the existing framework and may support calls for political reform in the future. But of what magnitude? The fate of the new emperor depends, in part, on the answer.

I am not a Sinologist and I lack the data and knowledge to say whether the current Chinese diet can last or not. I just know that ever since I started reading about China in the late 1990s, I regularly hear about its vulnerabilities and the fact that it is one step away from debacle and year after year. I watch his international stature grow and grow.



Other topics

Key words





Emilio by Miguel Calabia the





23 Oct 2021













