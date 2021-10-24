New rules of Jokowi, auction of items confiscated by KPK can be conducted from the investigation





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo issued a regulation regarding the auction of confiscated items from the Corruption Eradication Commission or the Corruption Eradication Commission PCN. Under the new rules, auctions can be conducted even if there is no final decision yet. This is stated in Government Regulation (PP) number 105/2021 regarding the auction of property confiscated by the Corruption Eradication Commission. The regulations were established by President Joko Widodo and promulgated by Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H. Laoly on October 12, 2021. In this regulation, confiscated objects are objects confiscated by investigators PCN in the process of investigating for the purposes of evidence in dealing with corruption cases (tipikor), as well as money laundering offenses originating from corruption. Jokowi also specifies that the auction of confiscated objects can take place even if there is no judicial decision yet, as long as they meet the criteria of perishability, danger or the cost of their storage becomes too high. . The auction was conducted with the permission of the suspect or his lawyer. “The auction of the confiscated goods can be carried out at the stage of the investigation, the prosecution, or the case has been submitted to the court”, writes article 3 of the PP 105/2021, quoted Sunday (24/10 / 2021). The investigator must first submit a request for consent in writing to the suspect or his authority to conduct the auction at the investigative or prosecution stage. The suspect has a maximum of three days to respond to the investigator’s request for consent. The auction can continue if the suspect does not respond within this time frame or accepts the process. The auction can also continue even if the suspect refuses, but must proceed to the investigation of the investigator or the public prosecutor. “In the event that the process of auctioning the confiscated items continues as referred to in Article 5, paragraph (5), the investigator or the public prosecutor sends a written notification to the suspect or his agents to the no later than seven days from receipt of the response letter from the suspect or his agents “, it is written in PP 105/2021. The seller must submit a request for the auction of confiscated objects to the National Auctions Office, whose work area covers the place where the confiscated objects are located. If the request meets the requirements and passes the verification, the seller must advertise the auction of the confiscated item in accordance with the provisions of the law. “The auction of the confiscated objects referred to in article 12 is assisted by the suspect, the defendant or their agents, on the basis of a written notification given by the seller”, it is written in the regulation. When there is a correspondence or objection to the execution of the foreclosure auction PCN, the government can continue the auction in accordance with legal provisions. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

