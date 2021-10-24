DAN HODGES: Save the planet Boris by taking down a ridiculous summit for the world’s worst hypocrites

The cabinet minister laughed.

They decided that everyone attending COP26 should be driven by electric car.

But so many people come that they realize they don’t have enough charging points.

So they set out to find diesel generators to help increase the capacity.

A second cabinet minister struggled to find the funny side.

I’ve had it up to here. Every time I give a speech they try to slip in some more COP nonsense.

Something about telling people to do less dishes or eat less meat. It’s ridiculous.’

A third cabinet minister simply resigned: “The COP is turning into a circus. # 10 tries to regain control but it gets out of hand.

They say to foreign governments, “Can you minimize the size of your delegations? And they’ll say, “OK, we’re going to stick with 1,500 people. ”

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, which opens Sunday in Glasgow, is supposed to be the event that saves the planet.

But ask anyone in the government and they’ll tell you the truth.

Save the planet, Boris Johnson … by knocking out a ridiculous summit for the world’s worst hypocrites

Vladimir Putin (left), who was forced to announce the closure of his workplace across Russia in an attempt to contain an increase in the number of cases, is not present. Nor, it seems, President Xi (right) of China

It’s a joke. It escalates into chaos. And for many, the best thing for the environment would be Boris Johnson, right, just biting the bullet and throwing it away.

The aim of COP26 was to promote global environmental sustainability.

Instead, it’s turned into a catwalk for the world’s elite green showboating.

Or, in the case of Japan, the showplane. Last week, it emerged that a specially configured Boeing 777 had flown 6,000 miles (without passengers) just to see if the pilots would prefer to use Prestwick or Edinburgh airports when the official Japanese delegation arrived.

It was also announced that when the preferred runway has been chosen, special measures will be put in place to ensure that arriving dignitaries can be quickly transported to their destination.

Unfortunately, COP26 has become so bloated that nearby roads will become congested, so executives will be transported to their hotels along the Clyde Expressway, which has been turned into a VIP lane.

Joe Biden (pictured) had to tear up his original COP26 strategy as he struggles to deal with the upsurge in virus cases in the US and force his own ‘Build Back Better’ budget through the Senate

Views of the site during final preparations with one week until the opening of the United Nations Climate Change Conference UK COP26

I understand that the COP26 public relations team, aware of the questionable “lens” developing around this orgy of pro-environmentalism, had hoped that certain events would show world leaders the use of public transport.

But the opportunities are shrinking.

The Unite union, with a laudable eye on main luck, announced that more than 1,300 bus workers would use the conference to call a strike against wages.

If you think all of this unfolding chaos is shaping up to be bad news for the planet, then think about the real victims: the corporate sponsors of COP26.

NatWest, Microsoft and Jaguar are among the companies who have reportedly written to the government to condemn the “mismanagement” of “very inexperienced officials” organizing the event.

But, painful as it is to see the opportunity for a greenwashed product placement vanish in a cloud of fumes from planes and parades, what were these sponsors expecting?

Who in their right mind would host such a vital summit in the midst of a deadly pandemic?

As one minister told me: “People think the COP is going to last three weeks. But it has been going on for over a year. And we tried to manage something pretty big during that time.

The shadow of Covid on COP26 was always going to be too long and dark. Vladimir Putin, who was forced to announce the closure of his workplace across Russia in an attempt to contain an increase in the number of cases, is not present.

Neither, it seems, President Xi of China will.

China’s economic recovery was reversed last week as Covid’s economic aftershocks continue to reverberate.

And Joe Biden has had to tear up his original COP26 strategy as he struggles to deal with the upsurge in virus cases in the United States and force his own “Build Back Better” budget through the Senate.

Meanwhile, there are worrying signs here that Boris is about to fall heavily between two Covid and COP26 stools.

Rishi Sunak is tearing his hair out trying to find a way to align the Prime Minister’s multibillion pound net zero commitment with his need to tackle the mountain of Covid 2.2 trillion debt.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks on the second day of an EU summit in the Justus Lipsius building, the seat of the Council of the EU on October 22

Disused oil rigs anchored in the Cromarty Firth in Cromarty, Scotland. Ministers express concern that Boris’ notoriously fickle attention has shifted to Glasgow, that there has not been enough attention at No.10 on vaccine rollout

At the same time, ministers are expressing concern that Boris’ notoriously fickle attention has shifted to Glasgow, that number 10 has not put enough emphasis on rolling out the vaccine booster.

The argument within government is that the climate crisis cannot wait. After being pushed back once by Covid, COP26 had to move forward to refocus attention on another, potentially even more apocalyptic, global emergency.

But the opposite will happen. Rather than focusing on their environmental stewardship, world leaders will once again reveal how detached they are.

Moving forward with COP26 as the world still struggles to contain Covid is tantamount to forcing someone back into a burning building to continue removing asbestos.

Yes, the threat of global warming represents a real and present danger. But this morning, the Covid and its economic impact are more imperative.

In order to meet the environmental challenges, people are going to be called upon to make significant sacrifices.

And that will mean politicians and the burgeoning green lobby and their sponsors taking public opinion with them.

But instead of showing families that they have a plan to save their planet, our leaders once again seem determined to make it seem like they reside on a whole different planet.

COP26 is set to replace Davos as the event that most gratuitously frames the arrogance, hypocrisy and right of the world ruling class.

Their gigantic jets will descend on Prestwick.

And they will come down and tell us how we each need to reduce our global environmental footprint.

Their processions will speed up along their exclusive highway.

And they will come out, then inform us that we have to do our part by taking our children to school. They will come together for their plush banquet.

And after dessert and coffee, they will retire to put the finishing touches to the talks that teach us about sustainable food.

Worse yet, they think no one will notice their green double talk.

May this grotesque “do what I say, not what I do” will pass everyone by amid a kaleidoscope of polar bears, Greta Thunberg and homilies about our grandchildren.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at the Orbital Marine Power booth in the Global Investment Summit Innovation Zone at the Science Museum

Which might in fact be the optimal outcome.

The best that the organizers of COP26 can hope for today is that many ignore them.

Let those who are worried about where the next booster will come from, or how they will deal with soaring fuel prices, will blink and miss this UN knockoff of the Fyre Festival.

Because if they don’t, those same people won’t be happy.

As I wrote before, a dangerous disconnect opens.

Between those who believe that everyone has adhered to their liberal and environmental consensus and those who want it to be recognized that we live in a complex world of competing priorities, which do not all revolve around the level of carbon emissions in 2050 .

Anyone in doubt should have a word with the Isulate Britain protester who was recently found tied by angry motorists to a railing with his own banner.

It is very late in the day. But the best way to save COP26 and the planet is to cancel it.