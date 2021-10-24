PM Modi to vaccine manufacturers





New Delhi: In the context where the country has passed the milestone of administering 100 crore doses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Saturday with the seven Indian manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines. We learn that while praising the efforts of vaccine manufacturers, he urged companies to step up production of more doses to cover more populations by the end of December. The Prime Minister also spoke of increasing innovation in the pharmaceutical sector to make India a center for manufacturing drugs and vaccines. Representatives from seven vaccine manufacturers – Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech – attended the meeting with PM Modi. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union State Health Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present at the meeting. India took a major milestone in the global Covid-19 vaccination program on Thursday as its cumulative vaccine doses administered exceeded 100 dose crore. India’s cumulative vaccine coverage against Covid-19 on Saturday exceeded 101.30 crore. In the past 24 hours, more than 68 lakh doses have been administered. Prime Minister Modi received congratulatory messages from several world leaders for this national achievement. “The vaccine industry and I, thank you Shri @narendramodi Ji, for this great interaction. We feel energized and encouraged by the vision you have set for the industry, ”Serum Institute of India CEO Mr. Adar Poonawalla tweeted after the meeting. “Thanks to PMO for the invitation, stimulating interaction and ideas to enable Indian bio-pharmacy companies to prepare to become leaders in global innovation and manufacturing,” tweeted Bharat Biotech co-founder. , Suchitra Ella.

“Glad to meet the Honorable PM @narendramodi to celebrate # 100CroreVaccinations and bring Brand India to the world with vaccines made in India. Make #Vaccines a fundamental pillar of a #New India, ”tweeted Dr Rajesh and Harshet Jain of Panacea Biotech. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the progress of the Covid-19 vaccination with health secretaries and mission directors from the National Health Mission. (NHM) of States and UTs. The purpose of the meeting was to urge states and UTs to increase the pace of nationwide immunization and second dose coverage. Highlighting the large number of eligible beneficiaries who have not received their 2nd dose of vaccine, the Union Health Secretary urged states and UTs to focus on beneficiaries who are waiting for their second dose once their period is over. interval completed. States / UTs have also been urged to improve immunization momentum and accelerate coverage as the country progresses to immunize all eligible population by year-end as part of the national campaign to vaccination against Covid-19. So far, 71.24 crore from first doses covering 76% of the eligible population and 30.06 crore from second doses covering 32% of the eligible population have received the Covid-19 vaccines. States and TUs were also asked to identify and prioritize districts with low coverage for targeted action. …

