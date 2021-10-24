Luxury brands seek to ride the storm of policy changes in China

Lily Ye takes shelter in a door near the Hermès store in Ginza and complains that she is a stranded asset. Since the pandemic has prevented Chinese tourists from arriving in the millions for duty-free shopping, there hasn’t been much for a Tokyo-based, Mandarin-speaking luxury goods specialist.

The narrow streets around her on a rainy Friday afternoon are a study in lavish desolation. Ginza has its domestic customers, of course, but increasingly feels like a group of the world’s most upscale brands, prepared for an unforeseen future rush of Chinese consumers. Among them, when they come, will be the emerging “alpha female” client that even Xi Jinping could think twice before offending.

The question, however, is whether China’s increasingly vehement rhetoric about “common prosperity” and the Communist Party’s apparent ease with unprecedented regulatory change has put Xi on a collision course with commodities. luxury and those who want it the most.

Frustration with the Ginza vacuum, Ye says, is heightened by the evidence of what these absent Chinese visitors might do if they were allowed to travel. Much of the rebound in luxury at the end of 2020 and the first half of this year, Bain & Co analysts say, has been led by ‘insatiable’ continental consumers: in some cases, they have driven luxury clothing and accessories brands to triple-digit year-over-year growth and nearly doubled their share of the global luxury market at 20% at the end of last year. By 2025, the same report predicts, Chinese consumers’ share of global luxury goods will be the largest in the world.

Before Covid, the purchasing power of Chinese tourists was tremendous, with Citi Research analysts estimating their overseas spending accounted for 17-20% of global luxury sales in 2019. But since the pandemic has denied them l ‘access to preferred duty-free hubs. like Tokyo, they’ve spent at home: not quite with the same enthusiasm but with enough to bring mainland China’s luxury market to around $ 54 billion in 2020 and continue to push it higher this year. It is in this environment, says Bain, that what they call the “alpha woman” has evolved, spilling over into purchasing power as luxury sales ramp up across different levels of Chinese cities.

Business strategies are already revolving around this new reality. Earlier this month, Fosun Fashion Group adopted the name of its most famous holding company, French haute couture house Lanvin, as a prelude to further expansion of luxury sales in mainland China.

Given the appeal of this narrative in an otherwise generally harsh global environment, the chill was all the greater as Xi’s rhetoric of “common prosperity” and bridging the gap between rich and poor grew. is intensified during the summer. Would this mean, in the long run, forced or self-imposed restrictions on conspicuous consumption? Did the sudden attacks on tech giants and their billionaire founders portend a wider denigration of the winners of capitalism and their brilliant attributes? Stock prices of luxury giants like LVMH and Kering were hit hard in August as Xi’s line appeared to harden. The companies were forced to admit to investors that the implications were hard to read, but argued that their clients were not the mega-rich, but the growing ranks of the upper middle classes fueled by years of growth in the China.

The questions swirling around the luxury sector are a microcosm of the wider confusion among investors as to the real intention behind the language of “common prosperity”. Two schools of thought emerged, says Andy Rothman, Matthews Asia strategist: one who suspects that this is an effort to address important social and economic concerns, another that it is to roll back market-based reform. Much of the problem, he adds, is the inability to articulate political goals.

Late, there may be clarity. Last week, China released the content of a speech made by Xi in mid-August to the party’s central committee for financial and economic affairs. In the span of two paragraphs, he made five positive references to the act of “getting rich”. In his clearest sentence, he said he wanted to improve “people’s ability to get rich”.

Xi may indeed be a leader who wants tighter government control over the ultimate form of the economy and its most flourishing industries. But that’s probably not the language of someone looking for the handbags, watches, or moccasins of middle-class designers and entrepreneurs whose companies generate almost all of the job growth. Especially not if he or his entourage has estimated that in the longer term, more and more luxury brands will shift their production intended for the Chinese market to China itself.

