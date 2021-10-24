Between Jokowi and Haji Isam …

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo and Samsudin Andi Rasyad or Haji Isam looks familiar during the groundbreaking ceremony for the PT Jhonlin Argo Raya biodiesel plant owned by Batulicin businessman Tanah Bumbu Regency in South Kalimantan.

The Haji Isam factory was inaugurated directly by Jokowi Thursday (10/21/2021) on the occasion of the President’s working visit.

During the inauguration ceremony of the factory, Haji Isam directly led Jokowi and a number of his ministers who were present using little cart White.

Jokowi also signed the inscription and pressed the siren as a sign of the inauguration of the Haji Isam biodiesel plant.

The president also praised Haji Isam’s decision to establish a biodiesel plant, as it was in line with the government’s mission to reduce exports of raw materials.

“I have repeatedly said not to export raw materials, lest we export raw materials,” Jokowi said when the factory was inaugurated.

“I really appreciate what PT Jhonlin Group has done to build a biodiesel plant. This means that it industrializes the CPO into biodiesel, ”he said.

The photo of the biodiesel plant was even uploaded to President Jokowi’s official social media account with a caption containing an appreciation for Haji Isam.



This is not the first time that Jokowi has come directly to inaugurate the Haji Isam factory. Previously, Jokowi had also inaugurated a sugar factory owned by Haji Isam in the Bombana regency, during his working visit to Southeast Sulawesi, Thursday 10/22/2020.

The plant with a relatively large production capacity in Indonesia is operated by PT Prima Alam Gemilang.