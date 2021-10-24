Trump’s volatile return to the stock market





This week, Donald Trump has become both a stock meme and a social media entrepreneur, announcing that a new company called Trump Media & Technology Group will merge with an existing publicly traded company.

Why it matters: The medium-term promise from Trump’s media company is that it will replace Twitter for anyone who wants to keep track of Trump’s posts. The short-term promise is that it can be a trendy new speculative vehicle for people looking to get rich quick on the stock market.

By the numbers: over 625 million shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. were negotiated Thursday and Friday. This is 20 times the total number of shares outstanding, a sign that the stock has become an ultra-short-term trading vehicle rather than a type of long-term investment.

The plot: Trump’s latest flirtation with the stock market has already generated monster profits for a small number of insiders.

Large purchases of PSPC shares and warrants publicizing Trump’s social media company were made on Wednesday, ahead of the official announcement of the merger. 675,000 shares were purchased at $ 9.96 each, as well as 525,000 warrants at $ 0.52. The total purchase price as of Wednesday afternoon was just under $ 7 million. Friday morning at 10 a.m., those titles were worth $ 106 million and $ 39 million respectively, for a total profit in less than 48 hours of $ 138 million.

Where is it: At the moment Trump’s company barely exists, it doesn’t even have a CEO.

Trump will control the company if and when it merges with his media startup, likely making it the majority shareholder of a state-owned media company and a presidential candidate at the same time. Anyone who raises the price of the company’s shares will automatically make Trump himself rich. Flashback: Trump’s latest company to go public, Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts, went bankrupt within a decade.

The bottom line: one word is likely to characterize both the Trump campaign and his company’s stock price: Volatile.

