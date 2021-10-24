3 legendary culinary recommendations in Makassar by President Joko Widodo





Suara.com – The town of Makassar in South Sulawesi is so rich with a variety of legendary culinary delights that pamper the tongue. In addition to seafood, beef dishes cooked in various ways can also be an option if you have the opportunity to come to the town of Anging Mammiri. Former Deputy Mayor of Makassar, Dr. H Syamsu Rizal, revealed that the culinary culture of Makassar city has its own uniqueness, where the agrarian community loves the spicy taste and the maritime community has a sweet chili sauce. “People express themselves with their hobby of eating, because Makassar Bugis are famous for their cooking skills, their taste power and their enjoyment of culinary delights,” he explained in the latest vlog from the president of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo. So don’t be surprised if Daeng Town is also known as a culinary paradise for local residents and tourists who want to enjoy the typical dishes of the city. Read also:

Erajaya officially establishes cooperation with South Korean cake restaurants In fact, President Jokowi said he also always takes time for culinary tours in Makassar town amid his busy schedule of state duties. Well, here are three recommendations for culinary places in Jokowi that you can add to your must-see list while on vacation in Makassar. 1. Coto Crow scent Aroma Coto Gagak, Makassar (YouTube by President Joko Widodo) The name of the raven, says Hj. Suharni, the owner of Aroma Coto Gagak, was taken from the name of the street where the shop is located. Initially, she said, her husband was selling Makassar coto in the Mariso region in 1970. Now his Makassar coto is known throughout the city. The smell of Coto Crow, says Hj. Suharni, has a uniqueness where its hallmark is cooked with firewood. Read also:

Planned for three years, the government of the city of Pontianak is making this region a culinary center “His specialty is the use of firewood. If firewood burns continuously, it is different because it comes directly from natural ingredients,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/lifestyle/2021/10/24/080500/3-rekomendasi-kuliner-legendaris-di-makassar-versi-presiden-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos