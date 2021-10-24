Why China-Taiwan relations are in such dire straits as Beijing shows military might

Earlier this month, Taiwan reported nearly 150 Chinese aircraft incursions into its air defense identification zone.

Taiwan is struggling to stay away from the international headlines. The island nation of just 23 million has found itself the target of Beijing’s wrath in the form of stormy rhetoric and military incursions into Taiwanese airspace.

Between October 1 and 4, Taiwan reported nearly 150 incursions Chinese aircraft in the former Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). Shortly after, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech promising that the historic task of full homeland reunification must be accomplished.

In response, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen made it clear that Taipei would not bow to pressure from Beijing and expressed a growing desire for Taiwan to chart a course independent from Beijing. These tensions, seen in the larger context of China’s perceived global aggression, US-Chinese competition in Asia, and enhanced military capabilities from China have left many convinced that Beijing is signaling its intention to settle. the question of Taiwan by force.

Beijing’s interest, even obsession with Taiwan, stems from a toxic cocktail of history, colonialism and nationalism. While Taiwan was largely on its own for much of its history, Beijing established tenuous control over the island in the 17th century only to lose it to an emerging Imperial Japan in the late 19th century. century. The loss of Taiwan, just one in a long line of humiliations suffered by China during colonial times, is part of the Chinese Communist Party’s narrative of a century of humiliations that shapes much of the modern nationalism of nations.

After Japan surrendered in World War II, ownership of Taiwan reverted to the then Chinese Nationalist government led by Chiang Kai-Shek. Chiang’s administration quickly found itself in a civil war with Mao Zedong’s communists; in 1949, Chiang realized the war was lost and fled to the small island base of Taiwan. Despite numerous attempts to put an end to the conflict for good since the two parties entrenched themselves in their respective territories.

While the CCP bases much of its modern legitimacy on undoing the century’s horrors of humiliation and uniting China under one banner, Taiwan represents an unfinished business that would complete the CCP’s project. With that in mind, one can be forgiven for believing that President Xis’ speech on reunification with Taiwan amounts to a tacit declaration of Beijing’s military designs on the island nation.

However, it is useful to place President Xis’ statements on Taiwan in a larger historical context. Nothing Xi has said so far deviates from the scenario Beijing has been following in Taiwan for decades now. While Xi has said reunification with Taiwan is inevitable, he is far from the only Chinese premier to have made the statement. Indeed, during his speech at the CCP’s 100th anniversary conference, he mentioned his commitment to peaceful reunification without tying it to his much-vaunted national rejuvenation plans.

Taiwan is no stranger to a heated war of words with Beijing. When President Chen Shui-Bian openly called for Taiwan independence in the early 2000s, mainland Chinese officials made it clear that the strait was entering a time of great danger. Such rhetoric has not been seen today given that President Tsai is a shrewd politician who has advocated for an independent path for Taiwan let alone outright independence.

What then explains Beijing’s military provocations in recent weeks?

There are, according to this view of the authors, two driving forces for increasing Beijing’s belligerence: one is domestic politics in Taiwan, and the other is international support and interest in Taiwan.

Senior leaders in Zhongnanhai (Chinas Raisina) are worried about increasing support for politicians like Tsai Ing-Wen at a time when support for Beijing’s engagement has all but disappeared. Nowhere has this been clearer than with the collapse of the 1992 Consensus. While the Consensus is notoriously elusive, it typically refers to an informal understanding between Beijing and Taipei that there is only one China.

In addition, the Consensus allows for different interpretations of what one China really means. As Taipei (formerly the Republic of China) claimed the status of a legitimate Chinese government, Beijing did the same. This reassured Beijing that Taiwan would not try to withdraw from the team and officially declare its independence.

The 1992 Consensus and Beijing’s desperation to maintain it speaks volumes about what China really expects from Taiwan. While the CCP may reluctantly accept a functionally independent Taiwan, it fears a future in which Taiwan officially declares its independence. For a highly nationalist state that prides itself on its record in terms of territorial sovereignty, such an action would require a military response. However, the CCP would risk not only its global ambitions for China by getting involved in a military conflict, but also its existence even if it escalated in such a confrontation with Taiwan.

For a while, Beijing could rest easy. While President Tsais’s Democratic Progressive Party opposed the 1992 Consensus, the Kuomintang (KMT), formerly Chiang Kai Shek’s party, supported it. However, the political terrain in Taiwan began to change in 2020, when Tsai won a second consecutive term by handing down the pro-engagement candidate of the KMT.

Tsai’s victory took place against a larger backdrop of growing skepticism about China among Taiwanese citizens. As Chinese security forces crushed protests in Hong Kong, many Taiwanese soured at the idea of ​​increased engagement and unification with the mainland.

Tsais’s more confrontational stance on Beijing saved his faltering government and sparked a crisis among young KMT members who have publicly called on the party to reconsider its support for the 1992 Consensus. Taiwanese citizens increasingly identify themselves as exclusively Taiwanese and do not feel a connection with China which defined the generations which preceded them.

Faced with the rapid disappearance of support for unification, Beijing fears that it will face a window of opportunity that is closing before any form of accommodation with mainland China becomes a political non-start in Taiwan and that independence becomes a real possibility.

Second, Taiwan’s issues with Beijing have attracted considerable attention and international support. Taiwan’s time in the sun began when the small island nation led one of the industrialized world’s most successful responses to the COVID-19[female[feminine epidemic. In view of this, many in the international community felt that the world could benefit from Taiwan’s pandemic management know-how and experience and supported its entry into the World Health Organization.

Although this offer fell through given China’s long-standing opposition to Taiwan’s membership, it drew Taiwan into the international spotlight. Additionally, Beijing’s aggression on Taiwan came at a time when China perceived aggression towards its neighbors has turned its head internationally. Support for Taiwan exploded with everyone from former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott to a group of French senators lining up to visit Taiwan.

While this explains Beijing’s heightened threat perception to Taiwan, it still doesn’t quite explain why it chose military provocations to make its point. Understanding Chinese thought can be traced back to the 90s. During this period, a newly democratized Taiwan openly flirted with the idea of ​​proclaiming its independence from Beijing. Worried about what it has seen happening across the strait, Beijing has stepped up its military activities in the strait. Several military exercises and a Taiwan Strait Crisis later, the brave people of Taiwan concluded that the thorny issue of independence should be put aside.

This was clearly demonstrated in the 1996 presidential election, when the DPP candidate calling for independence suffered serious setbacks. The pro-independence politicians got the hint and the box was thrown in the road. Taiwanese citizens understood that while Beijing did not seriously expect unification to be an achievable goal, it could not support an outright declaration of independence. Beijing’s military pressure is perhaps borrowing its playbook from its earlier successes in suppressing enthusiasm for independence.

Any possible solution to the current crisis will require both sides to engage in the same process of dialogue that culminated in the 1992 Consensus. While Taiwan’s political leadership is unlikely to push for independence, it is clear that a political formula based on eventual reunification will meet fierce opposition at the national level. Taiwan increasingly hopes to forge its own identity and free itself from the burden of fulfilling the dreams of a previous generation of Chinese who wanted to reclaim China under one banner. Ultimately, Presidents Tsai and Xi would rather ease tensions and forge a new consensus to reflect the new political realities in Taiwan.

While the two leaders might hope to kick the box and make independence a top priority, Tsais’s reluctance to accept the one-China principle will be a major sticking point. The world will have to wait and watch.

The author is Associate Researcher, Strategic Studies Program, Observer Research Foundation (ORF), New Delhi. The opinions expressed are personal.