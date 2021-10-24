Boris Johnson pumped 21 tons of CO2 using JCB mogul’s private jet in local election

Boris Johnson has been accused of hypocrisy after it emerged he had pumped out 21 tonnes of CO2 in just two weeks by flying on his billionaire friend’s private jet while giving a climate change talk.

The Prime Minister traveled more than 1,200 miles aboard JCB tycoon Lord Bamford’s jet in the fortnight leading up to the local elections in May.

At least two other trips were made in the businessman’s helicopter, according to Sunday mirror.

Had he traveled by train, Johnson would have used a fraction of the CO2, while a car would take a year to produce the same emissions as the 47 million Gulfstream jets spewing out in just an hour.

It comes as the Prime Minister prepares to welcome world leaders to Glasgow for the Cop26 climate summit.

Last month he called on his UN counterparts to “blow out the candles on a world on fire” and fight climate change together in a powerful speech in New York.

Greenpeace Chief Scientist Dr Doug Parr said: “The Prime Minister’s actions have consequences far beyond those of any Hollywood star or royal, and the Prime Minister’s hypocrisy is deeply corrosive to trust. public.”

Flights on the Gulfstream G650 jet are said to have released around 21.2 tonnes of CO2, one-third of a person’s annual emissions.

To compensate for these trips alone, 130 trees would have to be planted.

On polling day for the local elections, Johnson appeared virtually at the Petersberg climate dialogue in Germany, where he urged leaders to come up with more than “hot air” to help prevent climate change.

He said: “I will ask G7 members to commit to using their voices and votes, wherever and whenever possible to support the transition to net zero (carbon emissions), launch a green industrial revolution and build economies that withstand whatever our changing climate throws at us. ‘

But the next day he boarded a private helicopter to open a school in Coventry, then boarded a private jet for the northeast after the by-election victory at Hartlepool.

The thefts were reported as in-kind donations to the Conservative Party, with costs estimated at 40,254.71.

The revelations are also likely to embarrass Johnson’s wife Carrie, who is an avid environmentalist. She was not on board the flights

The Prime Minister is far from the first environmentalist to be criticized for his use of private jets, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were criticized for their excessive use of gas-guzzling transport while giving talks on climate change.

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said it was important for party leaders to travel across the country on time.

This week, Johnson unveiled his Net Zero strategy to make Britain green by 2050, but was warned by the Treasury that taxes and consumer costs could rise to cover the estimated $ 1 trillion bill. dollars.

In a foreword to the government document – titled Net Zero Strategy: Build Back Greener – Boris Johnson said the UK would ‘lead the charge’

In addition to clean thefts, the switch to electric cars by 2035 and gas boilers by 2030, the focus will be on encouraging owners to be more environmentally conscious.

This could include encouraging mortgage lenders to prioritize properties with better energy ratings.

In a distinctly bullish style, Mr Johnson insisted he was not afraid to ‘lead the charge’ – claiming that ‘history has never been written by those who sit in the back of the class”.

He claimed that Russia and China “are following our lead” – even if Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are expected to snub the COP26 summit, where the prime minister wants world leaders to pledge to cut carbon emissions.

China has also announced plans to build more coal-fired power plants and increase oil and gas exploration in recent weeks, raising questions about the severity of the environmental problems.

The government says the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy, including wind power, new nuclear and emerging hydrogen technologies, can ease reliance on imports and protect families from price spikes. It indicates that 440,000 “well-paying” jobs can be created over the next decade.

The Net Zero plan defines how various elements are to reduce their carbon emissions in the years to come

However, conservative backbenchers are increasingly worried about the consequences of this surge – which economists say will likely cost $ 1 trillion over 30 years, although the bill for dealing with climate change is almost certainly higher.

Rishi Sunak’s Treasury issued a stern warning about the burden in a separate document, saying the transition will have “significant tax consequences.”

He acknowledged that the costs of global climate inaction were higher than those of action, but the assessment said the government must take into account “the broader long-term pressures on public finances.” .

The analysis pointed out that government subsidies such as those for electric cars tend to favor the rich, while increasing costs for poorer families.

They said the bill for improved insulation varies wildly between properties, from a few hundred pounds to almost 8,500 for “non-standard accommodation.”

One graph pointed out the wide range of possible outcomes of the Net Zero process – suggesting that heating, electricity, and transportation costs could drop from around 2,400 per year now to around 2,600 in 2050.

However, they could also drop to 1,800 at the bullish end of the spectrum.