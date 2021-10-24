Politics
Boris Johnson pumped 21 tons of CO2 using JCB mogul’s private jet in local election
Boris Johnson has been accused of hypocrisy after it emerged he had pumped out 21 tonnes of CO2 in just two weeks by flying on his billionaire friend’s private jet while giving a climate change talk.
The Prime Minister traveled more than 1,200 miles aboard JCB tycoon Lord Bamford’s jet in the fortnight leading up to the local elections in May.
At least two other trips were made in the businessman’s helicopter, according to Sunday mirror.
The Prime Minister traveled more than 1,200 miles aboard JCB magnate Lord Bamford’s jet in the fortnight leading up to the May local election (pictured together last week)
Had he traveled by train, Johnson would have used a fraction of the CO2, while a car would take a year to produce the same emissions as the 47 million Gulfstream jets spewing out in just an hour.
It comes as the Prime Minister prepares to welcome world leaders to Glasgow for the Cop26 climate summit.
Last month he called on his UN counterparts to “blow out the candles on a world on fire” and fight climate change together in a powerful speech in New York.
Greenpeace Chief Scientist Dr Doug Parr said: “The Prime Minister’s actions have consequences far beyond those of any Hollywood star or royal, and the Prime Minister’s hypocrisy is deeply corrosive to trust. public.”
Flights on the Gulfstream G650 jet are said to have released around 21.2 tonnes of CO2, one-third of a person’s annual emissions.
Flights on the Gulfstream G650 jet (pictured) are said to have released around 21.2 tonnes of CO2, a third of a person’s annual emissions
To compensate for these trips alone, 130 trees would have to be planted.
On polling day for the local elections, Johnson appeared virtually at the Petersberg climate dialogue in Germany, where he urged leaders to come up with more than “hot air” to help prevent climate change.
He said: “I will ask G7 members to commit to using their voices and votes, wherever and whenever possible to support the transition to net zero (carbon emissions), launch a green industrial revolution and build economies that withstand whatever our changing climate throws at us. ‘
But the next day he boarded a private helicopter to open a school in Coventry, then boarded a private jet for the northeast after the by-election victory at Hartlepool.
The thefts were reported as in-kind donations to the Conservative Party, with costs estimated at 40,254.71.
The revelations are also likely to embarrass Johnson’s wife Carrie, who is an avid environmentalist. She was not on board the flights
The Prime Minister is far from the first environmentalist to be criticized for his use of private jets, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were criticized for their excessive use of gas-guzzling transport while giving talks on climate change.
A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said it was important for party leaders to travel across the country on time.
This week, Johnson unveiled his Net Zero strategy to make Britain green by 2050, but was warned by the Treasury that taxes and consumer costs could rise to cover the estimated $ 1 trillion bill. dollars.
In a foreword to the government document – titled Net Zero Strategy: Build Back Greener – Boris Johnson said the UK would ‘lead the charge’
In addition to clean thefts, the switch to electric cars by 2035 and gas boilers by 2030, the focus will be on encouraging owners to be more environmentally conscious.
This could include encouraging mortgage lenders to prioritize properties with better energy ratings.
In a distinctly bullish style, Mr Johnson insisted he was not afraid to ‘lead the charge’ – claiming that ‘history has never been written by those who sit in the back of the class”.
He claimed that Russia and China “are following our lead” – even if Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are expected to snub the COP26 summit, where the prime minister wants world leaders to pledge to cut carbon emissions.
China has also announced plans to build more coal-fired power plants and increase oil and gas exploration in recent weeks, raising questions about the severity of the environmental problems.
The government says the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy, including wind power, new nuclear and emerging hydrogen technologies, can ease reliance on imports and protect families from price spikes. It indicates that 440,000 “well-paying” jobs can be created over the next decade.
The Net Zero plan defines how various elements are to reduce their carbon emissions in the years to come
However, conservative backbenchers are increasingly worried about the consequences of this surge – which economists say will likely cost $ 1 trillion over 30 years, although the bill for dealing with climate change is almost certainly higher.
Rishi Sunak’s Treasury issued a stern warning about the burden in a separate document, saying the transition will have “significant tax consequences.”
He acknowledged that the costs of global climate inaction were higher than those of action, but the assessment said the government must take into account “the broader long-term pressures on public finances.” .
The analysis pointed out that government subsidies such as those for electric cars tend to favor the rich, while increasing costs for poorer families.
They said the bill for improved insulation varies wildly between properties, from a few hundred pounds to almost 8,500 for “non-standard accommodation.”
One graph pointed out the wide range of possible outcomes of the Net Zero process – suggesting that heating, electricity, and transportation costs could drop from around 2,400 per year now to around 2,600 in 2050.
However, they could also drop to 1,800 at the bullish end of the spectrum.
Boris’ net zero plan (the 368 pages of it)
Boris Johnson’s net zero strategy commits the UK to a series of changes over the next two decades, designed to ensure the UK is doing its part for climate change.
Net Zero Strategy: Build Back Greener, released today, is some 368 pages long, outlining plans to green all aspects of life.
Homes, vehicles, government buildings, and even the jobs themselves will need to meet environmental criteria that contribute to the goal of net zero carbon emissions by mid-century.
The document includes:
- Plans for a new $ 450 million three-year boiler upgrade program will see households offered subsidies of up to 5,000 for low-carbon heating systems, so they currently cost the same as a gas boiler.
- 60 million additional investments in “the innovation of heat pumps making them beautiful, smaller and easier to install”
- All UK electricity derived from low carbon sources by 2035
- Proposal to approve the decision to invest in a new large-scale nuclear power plant by the end of this legislature
- Set targets for electricity providers to increase the number of energy meters in homes
- Household heat pumps, which use air or heat from the earth to provide hot water, are expected to be as affordable as gas equivalents by 2030. The government wants 600,000 installed each year by 2028 , with costs reduced between 25 and 50% by 2025
- No total ban on gas boilers from 2035 after a furious reaction from conservative MPs and owners. Instead, the government said it would set “an ambition that by 2035 no new gas boilers will be sold”
- The Prime Minister pledges that British owners will not pay the price of going green. In the foreword to the report he says: “We will ensure that what you pay for green and clean electricity is competitive with carbon-laden gas and with most of our electricity coming from offshore wind farms. from the North or the State of British state-of-the-art nuclear reactors, we will reduce our vulnerability to sudden price increases caused by fluctuations in international fossil fuel markets ”
- All legally powered road vehicles to be emission-free by 2040, including motorcycles, buses and trucks
- $ 2 billion in funding for walking and cycling plans, including building “hundreds, then thousands of kilometers of separate bike paths and more low-traffic neighborhoods” as part of plans to carry out more. half of all urban journeys on foot or by bicycle by 2030
