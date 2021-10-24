US Wants to Help Taiwan Significantly Participate in UN, as China Prepares to Celebrate Key Anniversary | Taiwan

Taiwanese and American officials discussed how Taiwan can meaningfully participate in the United Nations just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech to mark half a century of joining the global body.

Taiwan, using its official name of the Republic of China, held the Chinese seat at the UN until October 25, 1971, when it was rejected as the country’s representative in favor of the People’s Republic of China, of which Communist forces had won a civil war in 1949 and forced the Republican government to flee to the island.

China says that Taiwan is one of its provinces and therefore has the exclusive right to represent Taiwan internationally. The democratically elected government in Taipei says that only it has this right.

In a statement late Saturday, the U.S. State Department said U.S. and Taiwanese officials met virtually on Friday for a discussion focused on supporting Taiwan’s ability to meaningfully participate in the UN.

U.S. attendees reiterated U.S. commitment to meaningful Taiwanese participation in the World Health Organization and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and discussed ways to highlight the capacity of Taiwan to contribute to efforts on a wide range of issues, he added.

The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry thanked the United States for its strong support.

The statement came days after President Joe Biden said for the second time in three months that the United States would defend Taiwan if attacked, prompting China to tell the United States to avoid d ‘send the wrong signals.

In both cases, the White House clarified that there had been no change in US policy, which officially maintains a so-called strategic ambiguity regarding Taiwan.

Xi is due to speak on Monday on the 50th anniversary of what China calls the restoration of its legal seat at the UN.

Taiwan has been particularly angered by its inability to gain full access to the WHO during the Covid-19 pandemic, although China and the WHO say the island has received the help it needs.

China recently stepped up political and military pressure to force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.

China’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday it had carried out its first joint patrols with Russian warships in the western Pacific.

He said the exercise aimed to further develop the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, strengthen the joint action capabilities of the two sides, and jointly maintain international and regional strategic stability.

A report posted on the ministry’s website said the operation was part of the annual cooperation between the two countries and did not target third parties.

Moscow and Beijing, which held naval cooperation exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan earlier in October, have forged closer military and diplomatic ties in recent years at a time when their relations with the West have deteriorated.

The naval maneuvers, which Russia said ran from Sunday to Saturday, were closely watched by Japan, which said earlier in the week that a group of 10 Chinese and Russian ships had passed through the Tsugaru Strait. separating the main island of Japan and its northern island. from Hokkaido.

The group of ships crossed the Tsugaru Strait for the first time as part of the patrol, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. The strait is considered international waters.

The tasks of the patrols were the demonstration of the flags of the Russian and Chinese states, the maintenance of peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and the guardianship of the subjects of the maritime economic activities of the two countries, the ministry added.

Foreign ships are allowed to navigate the Straits of Osumi and Tsugaru, but Japan’s Defense Ministry said it will monitor the two navies, calling the recent movements unusual, NHK reported.