Joe Biden beats Donald Trump by 2 points in hypothetical 2024 match: poll





New poll numbers show President Joe Biden leading former President Donald Trump by a slim 2-point margin in a hypothetical 2024 game.

In a new poll released Thursday by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, 42% said they would vote for Biden and 40% said they would vote for Trump if they were a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, weighted by probability to vote.

Another 12 percent said they didn’t know how they would vote.

Unsurprisingly, both candidates secured majority support among those who voted for them in the 2020 election, with 87% of Trump voters backing Trump again and 85% of Biden voters backing Biden in 2024.

Among 2020 Trump voters, the most popular 2024 election issues are immigration (49%), government spending (39%), and unemployment and wages (37%).

While the most popular 2024 election issues among 2020 Biden voters are healthcare (60%), the environment (43%), and unemployment and wages (34%).

This combination of images created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (left) and Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the latest presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. Brendan Smialowski and Jim Watson / Getty Images

The poll comes as Biden’s approval ratings continue to fade among Americans, following a summer wave of the pandemic, a chaotic withdrawal of Afghan troops, and internal Democratic struggles for an agenda. multi-trillion dollar spending that is key to the president’s national agenda.

Neither Biden nor Trump have officially announced an offer for 2024, although Trump has repeatedly teased a return to the White House since leaving office earlier this year.

At a rally in Iowa earlier this month, Trump teased a potential new slogan for 2024, without officially announcing a re-election bid.

“It was supposed to be Keep America Great but America isn’t great right now. So we use the same tagline, Make America Great Again, and we can even add some,” he told one. crowd of supporters. “Make America Great Again, Again. “

However, the ex-president has indicated that he will not be launching a bid anytime soon due to the “campaign finance” regulations.

An official announcement would trigger election laws that will regulate how he can collect and spend money, and impose a legal requirement to file annual financial statements containing details about candidates’ personal and business finances.

Many other prominent Republicans have also expressed interest in joining the presidential race in 2024, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

The poll sampled 1,500 eligible voters in the United States on October 17, 2021. Its margin of error is plus or minus 2.53%.

Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight rated Redfield & Wilton Strategies as a B / C on their poll scoreboards, with 78 percent of races called correctly out of nine polls analyzed by the website.

Redfield & Wilton Strategies is a member of the British Polling Council (BPC) and the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and abides by the rules of both organizations.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump representatives for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/joe-biden-leads-donald-trump-2-points-hypothetical-2024-matchup-poll-1641971 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos