Politics
57th birthday Momentum, Indonesian President Joko Widodo: The Golkar Party is mature and experienced
JATIM TIME – On the momentum of the 57th anniversary of the Golkar Party (Golkar), President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) congratulated all the great families and cadres of the Golkar Party throughout Indonesia.
In his speech at the height of the Golkar Party’s 57th anniversary celebration, President Jokowi felt that the age of the party led by President Airlangga Hartarto was becoming more mature and experienced.
Also read: Rows of Heaven’s Fruits Recorded in the Quran
“I believe that in more and more mature and experienced times, the Golkar Party will become more solid to work for nation and state. Win victory for advanced Indonesia,” Jokowi said in his speech on Saturday. 23/10/2021 evening.
President Jokowi believed that the cohesion of party cadres wearing the banyan tree symbol across Indonesia enabled the Golkar party to continue to develop, protect and provide shade for the community.
The significance of a banyan tree that has strong roots, this towering tree is hoped that the Golkar Party can also grow by having strong cadre roots all over Indonesia.
In addition, currently in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic that has hit Indonesia from early 2020 until today, the role of political parties, including the Golkar party, is also being put to the test.
Also read: DPRD members from Malang town hold recess involving health centers and health facilities in Klojen district
According to President Jokowi, political parties as a forum for community political articulation and aggregation are being tested to see if they are on the community side to help them deal with the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic. Because the existence of political parties should also lighten the burden on society and provide solutions to the problems faced by the Indonesian people.
“I believe with the spirit of learning from the pandemic, the Golkar Party will also learn what is lacking that needs to be improved. What is weak needs to be strengthened. In order for the Golkar Party to continue working for the good of the people, ”concludes Jokowi.
Sources
2/ https://jatimtimes.com/baca/252504/20211024/100800/momentum-hut-ke-57-presiden-ri-joko-widodo-partai-golkar-matang-dan-berpengalaman
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]