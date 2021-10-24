57th birthday Momentum, Indonesian President Joko Widodo: The Golkar Party is mature and experienced

JATIM TIME – On the momentum of the 57th anniversary of the Golkar Party (Golkar), President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) congratulated all the great families and cadres of the Golkar Party throughout Indonesia.

In his speech at the height of the Golkar Party’s 57th anniversary celebration, President Jokowi felt that the age of the party led by President Airlangga Hartarto was becoming more mature and experienced.

“I believe that in more and more mature and experienced times, the Golkar Party will become more solid to work for nation and state. Win victory for advanced Indonesia,” Jokowi said in his speech on Saturday. 23/10/2021 evening.

President Jokowi believed that the cohesion of party cadres wearing the banyan tree symbol across Indonesia enabled the Golkar party to continue to develop, protect and provide shade for the community.

The significance of a banyan tree that has strong roots, this towering tree is hoped that the Golkar Party can also grow by having strong cadre roots all over Indonesia.

In addition, currently in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic that has hit Indonesia from early 2020 until today, the role of political parties, including the Golkar party, is also being put to the test.

According to President Jokowi, political parties as a forum for community political articulation and aggregation are being tested to see if they are on the community side to help them deal with the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic. Because the existence of political parties should also lighten the burden on society and provide solutions to the problems faced by the Indonesian people.

“I believe with the spirit of learning from the pandemic, the Golkar Party will also learn what is lacking that needs to be improved. What is weak needs to be strengthened. In order for the Golkar Party to continue working for the good of the people, ”concludes Jokowi.