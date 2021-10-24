Sir Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon of stripping Scottish families of their dignity by cutting spending and vowed to win back his former party hearts.

The Labor leader insisted he did not deserve to rule the UK until he could regain the confidence of voters north of the border.

And he launched a savage attack on the SNP for failing to create jobs in green energy manufacturing while handing over powers to the Conservatives that could be used to fight poverty.

It is a party that has been shaped by Scotland and I am proud of our record in changing it for the better.









It is a party that has been shaped by Scotland and I am proud of our record in changing it for the better.

“But this work is not done together, we can make Scotland stronger and fairer and that is why I am working so hard to regain people’s trust.

Scots are being left behind by two bad governments and it’s not just the headlines, it’s about living with dignity or living without it.

This winter, thousands of people must choose between heating themselves and eating. The reduction in universal credit will push many people across the UK deeper into poverty.

This means that getting rid of this cruel Conservative government has never been more important.

But and there is no escape for Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish Parliament is not helpless and the SNP is not faultless in handling many of these crises.

Just one example, power over winter fuel payments was handed over to the Scottish government in 2016, but the SNP returned it to

the tories. What does this tell you about the magnitude of their ambition for Scotland?

Meanwhile, Scottish Labor has called on the Scottish government to provide a winter fuel supplement of 70 for those who need it most.





“And that’s part of my promise to Scotland at Holyrood or Westminster Labor will always work for solutions that make a difference, don’t talk about change and fail to deliver.

Labor has failed to make a good impression in polls against the Tories or the SNP since Starmer replaced Jeremy Corbyn at the helm last year.

It comes as the two ruling parties have been embroiled in a string of scandals as they face allegations of mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed thousands of people.

But Starmer said: Led by Anas Sarwar in Scotland, the Labor Party listens to peoples’ hopes for the future and strives to get things done.

“And that is why Labor will win in Scotland again because, while other parties bicker, we were going to roll up our sleeves and work to build a better country.

One way, he said, to improve the country would be to invest in green energy manufacturing jobs.

He added: We would invest billions in the new jobs of the future in terms of green jobs to tackle the climate crisis.

When I went to the Whitelee Wind Farm just outside Glasgow in August I was really struck that none of these turbines were built in Scotland or any components. Nothing has been done in Scotland.









As I said in my conference keynote, the whole package was literally towed from Fife from the manufacturing bases where you could see them towed.

Because I was so fascinated by it, I tried to understand why it happened, why in Scotland, where there are skills and a skilled workforce abroad. It is a failure of a 10-year strategy.

Starmer, 59, became a Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras in 2015, having previously served as Director of Public Prosecutions and Head of the Crown Prosecution Service in England.

The married father of two was knighted in 2014 and he has also had a long career as a human rights defense lawyer.

He took a hard line on Scottish independence, refusing to support a second referendum, while supporting further decentralization across the UK.

He added: I am in favor of further decentralization and this is one of the principles underlying the work Gordon Brown is doing on the

Commission on the Future of the United Kingdom.

In this context, the only thing we will not tolerate is the break-up of the Union, but otherwise we are open to greater decentralization.

The work was continued by internal disputes over trans rights, but Starmer insisted that jobs and improving conditions for families were his top priority.

He added: We are the party of working families. It’s our history, it’s our present and it’s our future.

That is why the backbone of our conference was entirely devoted to education, work, health and safety in the sense of housing and criminal justice.

“These are things that people are actually talking about around the kitchen table and I think it’s very important that the Labor Party focuses on that.

