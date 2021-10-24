Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods Dies At 67





PHOENIX (AP) Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, a longtime Republican loyalist who changed his registration to Democrat in 2018 due to his frustration with the party leadership and then President Donald Trump, died on Saturday.

His unexpected death at age 67 was announced by his wife, Marlene Galan Woods, through a public relations firm. A cause has not been announced.

Grant was the love of my life. My best friend. My heart is broken, his wife said in a statement. I can’t believe he’s gone.

Woods was a long-time member of the state’s Republican politics and was a key aide to the late Senator John McCain when he was a member of Congress, as the first chief of staff in the 1980s. He delivered a eulogy alongside current President Joe Biden at the McCains memorial service in Phoenix.

Grant Woods was one of my best friends, tweeted McCain’s widow Cindy McCain. My only comfort is knowing that he is laughing and joking with John now and watching over us all. We will miss you so much Grant. God protects you.

Woods served as attorney general from 1991 to 1999, helping to lead negotiations on a massive national settlement with tobacco companies that continue to help fund the state’s Medicaid program. The state has received more than $ 1 billion since the 1998 settlement agreement.

After leaving office, he returned to private practice and was a very successful civil litigator in antitrust, fraud, breach of contract and medical malpractice cases. He has also often been called upon as a special prosecutor in public corruption cases and trial murder cases.

The one big flaw in his decades-long career came in 2009, when Woods was hired to investigate allegations that Fiesta Bowl employees were coerced into making political contributions.

After a brief investigation, Woods said he found no evidence of wrongdoing. This turned out to be completely wrong, and the Bowl in 2011 sacked its longtime top executive and nearly lost its place in the college football championship series after it was proven that the executive had overseen a illegal campaign donation program and distributed free tickets to politicians. .

Tributes poured in on Saturday night, including from Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who said Arizona was honoring his life and years of public service.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Marlene and five children, Ducey said in a statement.

Former Gov. Jan Brewer, also a Republican, said Grant has supported me in many battles.

We didn’t agree on everything, but he always fought, defended and encouraged for me, she tweeted. An honorable public servant who will be dearly missed.

Woods grew up in the Phoenix metro area and graduated from Phi Beta Kappa from Occidental College in 1976. He received a law degree from Arizona State University in 1979.

Woods quit the Republican Party shortly after McCains’ death in 2018, furious and dismayed at Trump’s treatment of his longtime friend and the party leadership. He considered running for the US Senate in 2020 in an attempt to overthrow the then senator. Martha McSally and helps be a foil for Trump, but decided his status as a former Republican would have been a handicap in the crowded Democratic primary field. McSally ultimately lost to now-Sen. Marc Kelly.

Grant Woods was an Arizona original who fought every day to improve our state, said State Representative Reginald Bolding, the leader of the Democratic Minority Party. He dedicated his life to public service and has been a constant voice of reason when we needed it most.

In addition to his legal and political work, Woods was a longtime charity fundraiser. He founded the Mesa Boys and Girls Club, the Mesa Education Foundation and the Mesa Arts Academy. He was also an aspiring playwright.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children. The services are on hold.

I am so proud of the man he was, a public servant, an everyday advocate, lover of music and stories and sports, said his wife, a former news anchor. He made me a better person. I can’t even imagine our lives without him. But we are strong and a close family and we will work hard to honor his life.

