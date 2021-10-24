Turkey to expel US envoy and nine others, says Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had asked his foreign ministry to expel ambassadors from the United States and nine other Western countries for calling for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala.

Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey’s allies in NATO and the expulsions, if carried out, would open the deepest rift with the West in Erdogan’s 19 years in power.

Kavala, a contributor to many civil society groups, has been in prison for four years, accused of funding nationwide protests in 2013 and participating in a failed coup in 2016.

He remained in detention for the duration of his last trial and denies the charges against him.

In a joint statement on October 18, the ambassadors of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand and the United States called for a just and swift resolution of Kavala’s case, and his “urgent release.” They were summoned by the Foreign Ministry, which called the declaration irresponsible.

“I gave the necessary order to our Minister of Foreign Affairs and I said what should be done: these 10 ambassadors must be declared persona non grata (undesirable) at a time. You will fix the problem immediately, ”Erdogan said in a speech in the northwestern town of Eskisehir.

“They will know and understand Turkey. The day when they do not know and understand Turkey, they will leave, ”he declared to the cheers of the crowd.

The US and French embassies and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the US State Department said he was aware of the information and was seeking clarification from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Erdogan has previously said he plans to meet with the United States.

President Joe Biden at a summit of the major economies of the Group of 20 (G20) in Rome next weekend.

A diplomatic source said de-escalation was possible given that Turkey has now made its position very clear and given the potential diplomatic fallout from such a move ahead of the G20 summit and the UN climate summit in Glasgow. from the end of the month.

“No instructions have been given to the embassies,” the source said, adding that it was possible a decision could be taken at Turkey’s cabinet meeting on Monday.

Norway said its embassy had not received any notification from Turkish authorities.

“Our ambassador did nothing to justify an expulsion,” said Trude, a spokesperson for the ministry.

Maaseide, adding that Turkey was well aware of Norway’s point of view.

“We will continue to call on Turkey to abide by democratic standards and the rule of law to which the country is committed under the European Convention on Human Rights,” Maaseide said.

‘AUTHORITY DRIFT’ Kavala was acquitted last year of charges related to the 2013 protests, but the ruling was overturned this year and combined with charges related to the attempted coup.

Rights groups say his case is emblematic of a crackdown on dissent under Erdogan.

Six of the countries concerned are members of the EU, including Germany and France. The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, tweeted: “The expulsion of ten ambassadors is a sign of the authoritarian drift of the Turkish government. We will not be intimidated. Freedom for Osman Kavala.

“Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said his ministry had not received any official notification, but was in contact with his friends and allies.

“We will continue to protect our common values ​​and principles, as also expressed in the joint statement,” he said in a statement.

A source at the German Foreign Ministry also said the 10 countries were consulting each other.

Kavala said on Friday he would no longer attend his trial because a fair hearing was

impossible after Erdogan’s recent comments.

Erdogan was quoted on Thursday as saying that the ambassadors in question would not release “bandits, murderers and terrorists” in their own country.

The European Court of Human Rights called for Kavala’s immediate release two years ago, saying there was no reasonable suspicion that he had committed an offense and finding that his detention was aimed at reducing him to the silence.

He rendered a similar ruling this year in the case of

Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of the Democratic Party of Pro-Kurdish Peoples (HDP), detained for nearly five years.

The Council of Europe, which oversees the implementation of the ECHR rulings, has said it will initiate infringement proceedings against Turkey if Kavala is not released.

The next hearing in Kavala’s trial will take place on November 26.